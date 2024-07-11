Inherent Contempt Refiled! Garland Is Not Above the Law

The vote to hold Merrick Garland in inherent contempt was supposed to be delayed for two weeks. However, Rep. Luna wanted the vote held today. The resolution failed. However, Rep. Luna will bring it back to the floor.

The resolution didn’t pass because of some Republican absences. They are on vacation. Meanwhile, Democrat Al Green, facing abdominal surgery, showed up in hospital scrubs to make sure Mayorkas wasn’t impeached.

The Republicans who betrayed the party are:

Rep. David Joyce (OH-14)

Rep. Michael Turner (OH-10)

Rep. Tom McClintock (CA-04)

Rep. John Duarte (CA-13)

There is NO excuse to not vote for it.

The inherent contempt would have allowed Republicans to fine Garland $10,000 a day until he coughs up the audio of Joe Biden’s interview with Robert Hur.

Rep. Luna originally wanted to direct the Sgt.-at-Arms to arrest Garland.

Democrats imprisoned Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon for the exact same crime. Garland resisted the subpoena, claiming executive privilege.

IT’S COMING BACK!

“Today’s vote on my inherent contempt resolution and the legislative appropriations bill did not pass due to some Republican absences. An overwhelming majority of the party supports this resolution, and it already survived multiple kill-shot attempts by Democrats,” Rep. Luna said on X.

“Our efforts have not been futile, and I thank all the Members who have been fighting alongside me to restore justice and order in our institutions. I have refiled the resolution and will be calling it up again in a couple of weeks when Congress is back in session and Members return.

“Attorney General Merrick Garland will pay and be held accountable for trying to undermine our institutions. No one is above the law.”

BREAKING: Rep. Luna Refiles Inherent Contempt Resolution Against AG Merrick Garland “Today’s vote on my inherent contempt resolution and the legislative appropriations bill did not pass due to some Republican absences. An overwhelming majority of the party supports this… pic.twitter.com/Hs3CFij4NZ — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 11, 2024