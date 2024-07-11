Utah Voted for a Liberal GOP Gov. Who Won’t Vote for Trump

Utah Governor Spencer Cox told CNN he would not vote for Donald Trump. He hasn’t voted for the top of the ticket since 2012 and has never voted for DJT. The last Republican he voted for president was progressive Mitt Romney.

Cox said, “They chose a candidate this time around that was not my first choice, wasn’t my choice last time either, but the party’s spoken, and that’s why they have chosen, so I’ve said I’m not going to vote for either presidential candidate this year, I’ll write somebody in as I’ve done in the past,” according to the Post Millennial.

“I’ve said before I haven’t voted for the top of the ticket since 2012. I’ve certainly had my concerns, and one of those is what happened on January 6,” the Utah governor said.

Phil Lyman battled with Cox over Utah’s sanctuary state status during the primary. Cox said Lyman was attempting “to use fear and divisiveness to try to gain power,” according to the Utah News Dispatch.

“Utah’s ‘sanctuary’ status puts every single Utahn in unnecessary danger. Why has our governor been adamant in his claim that we are not a sanctuary state?” Lyman wrote on X in response.

Cox is a liberal parading around as a Republican. He gave in-state tuition to illegal aliens and vetoed a bill to keep biological men out of women’s sports.

Utah is changing because of illegal aliens and California leftists moving into the state. Liberals/Leftists destroy everything they touch.

