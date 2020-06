Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Brandon Tatum, co-founder of Blexit and former police officer, about he went from arrest at age 8 to becoming a parent and a police officer.

He explains that people have no idea what policing is. He said it is very difficult to be racist as a police officer. The least racist are the officers in black neighborhoods, he said. These officers put their lives on the line for them. No matter the race, the white officers see the suffering and they care.

Watch: