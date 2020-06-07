Professor on leave for not canceling finals for minorities grieving Mr. Floyd – it’s racist

At least one UCLA professor refused to cancel final exams for minorities who were grieving over the death of George Floyd.

Why were they grieving? They don’t even know George Floyd.

Students doxxed him and made it a cause celebre. As a result, a growing number of students at the University of California Los Angeles are demanding the firing of the professor.

Professor Gordon Klein of UCLA’s Anderson School of Management declined to allow minority students to skip the final exams over alleged grief, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Klein stood by his decision:

“Thanks for your suggestion in your email below that I give black students special treatment, given the tragedy in Minnesota,” Klein reportedly said in an email to a student who made the request. “Do you know the names of the classmates that are black? How can I identify them since we’ve been having online classes only? Are there any students that may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?”

The students were very offended and sought revenge.

Preet Bains, a UCLA senior, started a Change.org petition asking the university to fire Klein for that response.

“We ask for your support in having Professor Klein’s professorship terminated for his extremely insensitive, dismissive, and woefully racist response to his students’ request for empathy and compassion during a time of civil unrest,” the petition says.

As of Thursday afternoon, 18,000 spoiled brats signed the petition.

The professor said:

“Some students have asked that the final exam be delayed or changed or waived altogether,” Klein said in another email to a student. “Life deals all of us challenges and I have no doubt that many of you are facing some now. In a perfectly fair world, I would be able to take these individual factors into account and perhaps modify the terms in our course syllabus, but my understanding of university rules is that, with rare exceptions, I should not.”

The spineless administrators put him on leave, on the word of privileged youths:

These fools are calling him a racist because he didn’t kneel down and do as they ordered:

They claim he’s racist and that’s why they want him gone. Not giving special privileges is racist? This is insane.