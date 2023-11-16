Insurrection at the DNC HQ by Violent Pro-Hamas Rioters

More than 150 violent protesters stormed the Washington headquarters of the Democratic National Committee last night, demanding the party support a ceasefire (surrender) in Gaza.

Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries had to be evacuated.

The radicals didn’t get in, but they tried, and they injured six officers.

The police arrested ONE ‘protester.’ I say hunt them down and put them in prison for 22 years.

Democratic congressman Brad Sherman was evacuated from the building and later posted on X, “Apparently, these pro-Hamas demonstrators want Republicans to prevail in the next congressional election.”

WaPo didn’t notice the violence; they’re anti-Semitic and never notice anything like that.

Police try to stop Pro-Palestine protesters from storming the DNC Headquarters in DC pic.twitter.com/Bv4zocmcq3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2023

Pro-Palestine rioters are clashing with Capitol Police outside of the DNC headquarters in DC. This is an insurrection. pic.twitter.com/EmXW7YuSNM — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 16, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: There is currently a terrifying insurrection outside the DNC headquarters in Washington. Far-left pro-Palestine rioter are fighting with police as they attempt to breach the headquarters. This is truly horrifying, I fear for the safety of those Democrats. pic.twitter.com/ASPDaqxLdV — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 16, 2023

This is currently happening outside the DNC headquarters in Washington. Far-left pro-Palestine rioter are clashing with police trying to enter the building.

pic.twitter.com/5jdeDZV2hP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2023

Hamas Had to Evacuate Shifa Hospital

So, how are the Hamas terrorists doing in Gaza? Well, they’re active in the West Bank as well as Gaza. Three terrorists were heading for Jerusalem and were shot dead as they attacked three people, killing one 20-year-old soldier.

Their car was loaded with weaponry.

Breaking: Entrance to Hamas tunnels in Shifa hospital revealed More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/8mKsWTg8bs — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 16, 2023

EXPOSED:

In the Shifa Hospital complex, IDF troops found a hidden booby-trapped vehicle containing a large number of weapons, including:

· AK-47s

· RPGs

· sniper rifles

· grenades

· other explosives See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/TApCThR9OM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 16, 2023

A hostage was found dead at Shifa Hospital.

She was taken hostage ALIVE AND UNINJURED. She was MURDERED by Hamas in Shifa hospital. Her body was recovered there today.@WHO, @DrTedros, you there? Will you condemn Hamas for murdering innocent civilians within hospital?

https://t.co/Wl1tV56dql — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 16, 2023

Relatives of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were arrested trying to escape from the North of Gaza to the South.

Included among those caught were his nephew and his son-in-law.

Related