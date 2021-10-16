Insurrectionists Attempted a Break-in, Multiple Security Personnel Injured

















Climate and indigenous people [usually some Native-Americans, illegals, Mexicans, and others from south of the border] insurrectionists tried to storm the U.S. Interior Department on Thursday.

This attempted break-in happened during the five-day demonstration organized by People vs. Fossil Fuels that has called on President Joe Biden to declare climate change a national emergency and to halt fossil fuel projects.

In a statement, People vs. Fossil Fuels said that 55 people were arrested during a sit-in at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is part of the Interior Department.

They are violent communists.

Washington Post reporter Ellie Silverman shared the statement from the Interior Department and also captured footage from the protest.

Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present. Secretary [Deb] Haaland [she’s crazy and far left] is traveling and not in Washington, D.C.

Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Centering the voices of lawful protesters is and will continue to be an important foundation of our democracy.

It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate while honoring first amendment rights.

Free speech for everyone except Capitol protesters on J6 [we aren’t talking about people who rioted, of course.]

“Let’s go!” one protester yells while trying to climb in through the door. People cheer in support and crowd the steps as police continue to physically block the one entrance that is not locked. pic.twitter.com/aye5ydPKSa — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Climate protesters are pushing police, trying to force their way into the Department of the Interior where other activists have made it inside in an attempt to occupy the building. pic.twitter.com/IVhvPdTAYu — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Put the tasers down!” protesters chant at police who are using tasers to clear the crowd around the doorway of the Department of the Interior. Some activists are walking away from the doorway hurt, and protesters are yelling for medics to help. pic.twitter.com/4SvT9tfuYT — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

