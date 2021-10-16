$6 a Gallon Gas Coming Our Way in Time for Winter

















Glenn Beck believes $6 a gallon gas is coming to America if Biden keeps destroying the oil and gas industry. We say he is underestimating it.

It’s another hidden tax on the middle class.

I’m old enough to remember when Donald Trump made us energy independent. We were selling fuel to other countries.

Saudi Arabia isn’t selling oil to us, even after Biden begged. Democrats will run into trouble over this come election time. But they will cheat, and Zuckerberg, Soros, others will pour hundreds of millions into politicians who will destroy this country.

Watch this short clip. It’s absolutely accurate. Biden is going to next vilify businesses that sell energy. The administration is already convincing investors to not invest in oil and gas. This is Hugo Chavez in the USA.

It is also part of The Great Reset, says Beck.

Watch:

$6/gallon gas IS COMING to America if Biden keeps vilifying the oil and gas industry instead of fixing his own disastrous policies. pic.twitter.com/R4YrMJXWkR — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 14, 2021

Psaki, the White House press secretary, is lying about it:

WATCH: Jen Psaki claims gas prices are rising “in some parts of the country, not all.” This is completely false. Gas prices are UP in all 50 states since last year. pic.twitter.com/GsasNa4SYI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2021

This falls directly on BIDEN. It’s the plan.

Biden cancelled Keystone XL and stopped oil and gas leases on federal lands. Now, fuel prices are soaring and heating bills could rise as much as 54% this winter. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2021

The French have some clever ideas:

French farmers angered by the rising fuel prices drop manure in front of a government taxation center, gas stations and other government buildings. pic.twitter.com/XJrCl5tT8g — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 14, 2021

