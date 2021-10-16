$6 a Gallon Gas Coming Our Way in Time for Winter

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Glenn Beck believes $6 a gallon gas is coming to America if Biden keeps destroying the oil and gas industry. We say he is underestimating it.

It’s another hidden tax on the middle class.

I’m old enough to remember when Donald Trump made us energy independent. We were selling fuel to other countries.

Saudi Arabia isn’t selling oil to us, even after Biden begged. Democrats will run into trouble over this come election time. But they will cheat, and Zuckerberg, Soros, others will pour hundreds of millions into politicians who will destroy this country.

Watch this short clip. It’s absolutely accurate. Biden is going to next vilify businesses that sell energy. The administration is already convincing investors to not invest in oil and gas. This is Hugo Chavez in the USA.

It is also part of The Great Reset, says Beck.

Watch:

Psaki, the White House press secretary, is lying about it:

This falls directly on BIDEN. It’s the plan.

The French have some clever ideas:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply