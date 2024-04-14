Intelligence Analyst Ryan McBeth on the End of the Iran Assault

Intelligence analyst and Newsmax commentator Ryan McBeth weighed in on the Iran attack against Israel. His view gives another perspective. He doesn’t think there will be any more attacks for a different reason than I do. Sentinel thinks the rumors are true that Biden made an oil deal with Iran. Our view is based on Biden’s pathetic foreign policy. Hopefully, we are wrong.

In any case, we all think Iran has completed their mission, and the 300 drones and missions, mostly shot down, were only face-saving.

Iran drone swarm post attack analysishttps://t.co/MVNMdvcvWv — Ryan McBeth (@RyanMcbeth) April 14, 2024

This is ironic:

