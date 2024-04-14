Rumors That Israel Will Attack Iran Within 48 Hours

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that Israel will strike Iran within the next 48 hours. This is after Biden said the US would not support them if they did. Some reports say it looks like Israel is preparing for a major offensive.

They are unconfirmed rumors. No one knows. Let’s hope this ends soon before the Middle East explodes.

Joe Biden said he told Israel they had a “win” and should now stand down. They were subjected to 350 drones and missiles within a small window, and they don’t think it’s a win.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Middle East is on the brink. This statement by the UN Secretary General sounds one-sided:

BREAKING: UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES OFFICIAL STATEMENT “Diplomatic premises have immunity and Israel violated this principle by attacking the Iranian consulate.” pic.twitter.com/5C1pQ1hQfV — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 14, 2024

Reports indicate many of the drones and missiles misfired and came down in Iran.

More and more videos coming out of Iran revealing that a lot of drones and missiles malfunctioned and fell down on Iranian towns and villages. The Islamic regime is a risk to the lives of all decent Iranians who don’t want the Mullahs to rule their lives pic.twitter.com/sU6BREHfyA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024

Iran is accusing Israel of violating international law. There is some irony in that.

Irony is well and truly dead. Israel accuses Iran of “a flagrant violation of international law”.pic.twitter.com/wRbM3hXctz Which is not even true by the way. Iran had a right of self defense following article 51 of the UN Charter after the Israeli strike on its consulate. They… — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) April 14, 2024

This could be an incentive to strike Iran.

Iran targeted Jerusalem, trying to strike Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa mosque. Israel protected the holy cites with its missile defense systems.

pic.twitter.com/m2geWXrTot — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 14, 2024

