Rumors That Israel Will Attack Iran Within 48 Hours

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that Israel will strike Iran within the next 48 hours. This is after Biden said the US would not support them if they did. Some reports say it looks like Israel is preparing for a major offensive.

They are unconfirmed rumors. No one knows. Let’s hope this ends soon before the Middle East explodes.

Joe Biden said he told Israel they had a “win” and should now stand down. They were subjected to 350 drones and missiles within a small window, and they don’t think it’s a win.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Middle East is on the brink. This statement by the UN Secretary General sounds one-sided:

Reports indicate many of the drones and missiles misfired and came down in Iran.

Iran is accusing Israel of violating international law. There is some irony in that.

This could be an incentive to strike Iran.


