Intentional Evil, Oblivious, Sheeple, or Suicidal Empathy?

History has proven, repeatedly, that Marxism is a parasitic and devouring beast that pretends to be your friend until it eats you.

In theory and practice, Socialism and Communism have never produced prosperity. Because Marxist ideology values redistribution more than productivity and control more than freedom, it always leads to misery and death. Irrational and destructive ideology enslaves and kills, no matter how sincerely you believe in it.

Promoters of Marxist thought and systems have consistently opposed truth, freedom, and prosperity. Most Marxists seem to believe that the end justifies the means. Therefore, deception, theft, abuse, and murder are their modus operandi. They have already enslaved more than a billion, killed over a hundred million, and are currently ruining many people and nations.

The above historical facts can be easily verified in many ways, including reference to the following: Conservapedia, The Patriot Post, The Independent Sentinel, None Dare Call It Treason, The Naked Communist, Work and Theft, Totalitarian Vipers, The War on Freedom, Liberty or Lies/Theft/Rape/Murder, The Two Deadliest Ideologies on Earth, and Devouring Dominion.

Considering the obvious and irrefutable reality of Marxist misery, how is it possible that some seemingly intelligent people continue to believe in, support, and promote Marxism, Socialism, or Communism? Here are four answers to that question:

1) Some people are evil. They want to lie, steal, abuse, control, exploit, or kill others. People who exhibit such evil behaviors are sometimes considered to be social or criminal psychopaths who hypocritically pretend to be virtuous. On 12/29/25, I asked X AI Grok about those who do these kinds of things, and the answer said that they are often deranged, violent, and predatory.

2) Some people are oblivious. On 12/29/25, I asked Grok what it means to be oblivious, and the answer said that being oblivious means not noticing or being aware of something that is obvious or happening in plain sight, which is often clueless rather than malicious. Also, being oblivious stems from apathy, distraction, or a lack of attention.

3) Some people are sheeple. Sheeple unquestioningly accept whatever influencers or leaders say as true or adopt popular opinion as their own without scrutiny. Sheeple are gullible or excessively ready to believe falsehood. Sheeple are not just harmless fools because they often empower and support evil.

4) Some people have suicidal empathy. They have an overwhelming desire to assist those who want to destroy them. Dr. Gad Saad has described suicidal or toxic empathy as an excessive or misdirected form of empathy that ultimately harms the person or group exhibiting it, often leading to self-destruction.

The bad news is that those who think or act like any of the above four groups are continuing to destroy people and nations. The good news is that anyone in the above four groups can open their eyes, repent, and start saving instead of destroying.

Now is the time to stand with the angels and patriots who are not evil, oblivious, sheeple, or destructive, and fight, fight, fight, even unto death, to expose and eradicate the beasts of parasitic and devouring evil.

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and chapters are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.