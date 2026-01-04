Senate Democrats Will Force a Debate & Vote on War Powers

Senate Democrats will force a vote next week on a war powers resolution directing President Trump to terminate the use of U.S. armed forces for hostilities against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.

Waiting for Congress to approve anything is like watching grass grow.

They had filed the resolution in December amid concerns that the Trump administration was planning military action in Venezuela, but it failed 49-51.

Senators Schumer and Kaine colluded on this.

“He [Kaine] will bring it up, and I told him I would support it and work to get adequate floor time so we could debate and discuss this,” Schumer said.

War powers are constitutionally divided between the legislative and congressional branches.

The U.S. President can initiate military action but is required to notify Congress within 48 hours, and cannot keep troops deployed for more than 60 days without congressional approval.

There is a War Powers Act which is unconstitutional.