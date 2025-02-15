Interesting Biden Judge Reyes Slams Attorneys’ Urgent TRO Request

A Biden-appointed lesbian judge refused to immediately reinstate eight inspector generals fired by President Trump. [I mention her sexual persuasion since it was made into a big deal at the time of her appointment. Seriously, I don’t care who she sleeps with – at all]

I doubt she will find Trump’s efforts legal, even though they likely are, but it is interesting that she didn’t kowtow to their fake urgent request after they took their sweet time filing.

Judge Reyes tore into the attorneys who requested it for the urgency after waiting three weeks to begin applying for this emergency relief. Then, she threatened them with sanctions.

She opted for a slower time frame.

The inspectors general argued that Trump’s firing them violated the law because he did not do so without justification or a 30-day notice to Congress and that they should be reinstated. The plaintiffs had petitioned the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for a temporary restraining order and to reinstate them immediately as the case proceeded.

Reyes reportedly raised her voice as she denied the request. She cut off one of the lawyers representing the fired Inspectors General and found the plaintiffs’ arguments insufficient for quick action.

“Why on earth did you not have this figured out with the defendants,” Reyes asked during the hearing, per the outlet, “before coming here and burdening me and burdening my staff on this issue?”

“Are we really here right now on the sixth hearing of this day for me to decide whether to grant a [temporary restraining order] given the circumstances that you guys could not even bother filing a [temporary restraining order] for 21 days?” she added.

Judge Reyes is allowing the plaintiffs to proceed with a request for a non-urgent preliminary injunction.

In April of last year, Judge Reyes criticized the DoJ for refusing to allow attorneys involved in the Hunter laptop case to respond to subpoenas from the House Select Committee. She said they were hypocrites after prosecuting Peter Navarro for not complying with House subpoenas.

