Sen. Kennedy Makes a Great Point About Spending Porn

By
M Dowling
-
0
29

Senator Kennedy makes a great point about the dishonesty and hypocrisy of the objections to Elon Musk. The clip is short and very well-expressed.

“It strikes me as breathtakingly ironic that the people who are screaming so loudly about President Trump’s decision to audit federal spending— — are the very same people who wanted to hire 80,000 new IRS agents with guns to audit the American people.”


