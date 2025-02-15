Sen. Kennedy Makes a Great Point About Spending Porn

Senator Kennedy makes a great point about the dishonesty and hypocrisy of the objections to Elon Musk. The clip is short and very well-expressed.
“It strikes me as breathtakingly ironic that the people who are screaming so loudly about President Trump’s decision to audit federal spending— — are the very same people who wanted to hire 80,000 new IRS agents with guns to audit the American people.”
SENATOR KENNEDY: Everyone who is hyperventilating over Elon Musk & DOGE’s audits said NOTHING when Joe Biden wanted to hire 80,000 unelected IRS agents to audit the American people. pic.twitter.com/ATFLMBybIu
