Iran-Backed Militia Shoots Rockets Near US Embassy in Iraq

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked by several rockets on Friday morning. There was minor material damage and no casualties. A salvo of rockets hit the embassy at about 4:15 AM. The attack included 14 Katyusha rockets. Most fell into the river, and one hit an Embassy gate.

The multi-rocket attack was launched at us and coalition forces in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies. The attack was believed to be carried out by an Iran-aligned militia in Iraq, according to an embassy spokesman.

U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in the diplomatic green zone under attack with multiple explosions and blasts. pic.twitter.com/ehR9OUz0RA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 8, 2023

Update: More rockets fired at the US Embassy in Baghdad!! US personnel in danger and under direct assault by Pro- Iranian militants as Iran’s Proxy War against America heats up!! Iran takes a play out of the US Ukraine playbook and uses Proxy Army to wage unofficial WAR… https://t.co/tUs7wA2dpY — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) December 8, 2023

