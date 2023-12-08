Iran-Backed Militia Shoots Rockets Near US Embassy in Iraq

M Dowling
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked by several rockets on Friday morning. There was minor material damage and no casualties. A salvo of rockets hit the embassy at about 4:15 AM. The attack included 14 Katyusha rockets. Most fell into the river, and one hit an Embassy gate.

The multi-rocket attack was launched at us and coalition forces in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies. The attack was believed to be carried out by an Iran-aligned militia in Iraq, according to an embassy spokesman.


