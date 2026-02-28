Iran Bombed 5 Innocent Countries Simultaneously

A source told Reuters that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

“The State of Israel launched a preemptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

An Israeli defense official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago.

One Israeli missile is aimed at taking out the Iranian Atomic Commission. Another missile was aimed at Khamenei, but Iranian officials insist he is alive and safe.

Iran Hit Five Innocent Countries Simultaneously

Iran bombed the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Saudi Arabia says, “We are deploying all resources to support the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.”

BREAKING: Explosions in Abu Dhabi. Panic in the streets. The Islamic regime is simultaneously attacking the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

This is what reportedly happened in each nation hit. This is early reporting and subject to change.

Bahrain. Confirmed hit on the US Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters. Bahrain’s own state news agency reported the strike. No casualty figures released yet. This is the command center for every American naval operation in the Persian Gulf. It was struck.

BREAKING: The headquarters of the US Navy's 5th fleet has been ATTACKED by Iranian missile strikes in Bahrain, per AP No word on US casualties.

UAE

Multiple missiles intercepted by Emirati air defenses. One civilian was killed in Abu Dhabi from falling debris. The UAE defense ministry confirmed the intercepts. The Emirates just absorbed an act of war on its sovereign territory from a country it shares a maritime border with.

Qatar

Missile intercepted. Zero damage. The Qatari Interior Ministry confirmed. The same country Iran just attacked is the country that hosted Al Udeid for twenty years as a gesture of regional balance. That balance ended this morning.

Kuwait

KUNA, the state news agency, confirmed missiles were “dealt with” in Kuwaiti airspace. No reported damage. Kuwait, which stayed neutral through every Gulf crisis since 1991, just had Iranian ballistic missiles flying over its cities.

Jordan

Two Iranian ballistic missiles were shot down by the Jordanian military. Confirmed by the Jordanian armed forces directly. Jordan intercepted Iranian missiles in June 2025 as well. That was in defense of Israel. This time, Iran targeted Jordan itself.

Saudi Arabia

Fars News claims strikes. No confirmation from any Saudi source. No Tier 1 or Tier 2 verification. Either it did not happen, or Riyadh is not yet ready to say it did. Both possibilities carry enormous implications.

Iran attacked five innocent, uninvolved countries that could now become co-belligerents.

"In Bahrain we saw a missile land but I'm told there were no casualties and it hit an empty warehouse." President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have been preparing for this for weeks, if not months.

At least some Iranians are happy, hopefully most.

An Iranian man cheers the explosion as smoke rises from the Supreme Leader's compound. Everyone in Iran wants to see Ali Khamenei eliminated.

BREAKING: Iranians chant "death to Khamenei" from their balconies. Celebrations have spread throughout Tehran upon learning that President Trump has decided to overthrow the regime.

Iranian women are literally removing their hijabs and dancing in the middle of Tehran, two crimes in the Islamic regime. They have been longing for freedom for decades. Can anyone explain why Western leftists who claim to care about women's rights are against liberating them?

As the US obliterates the Islamic regime, Iranian teenagers are literally out in the streets, rejoicing and chanting "I love Trump!" This is so beautiful. They deserve freedom and will soon have it.

The following clip began around midnight: