Iran Bombed 5 Innocent Countries Simultaneously

Iran Bombed 5 Innocent Countries Simultaneously

M Dowling
A source told Reuters that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

“The State of Israel launched a preemptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

An Israeli defense official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago.

One Israeli missile is aimed at taking out the Iranian Atomic Commission. Another missile was aimed at Khamenei, but Iranian officials insist he is alive and safe.

Iran Hit Five Innocent Countries Simultaneously

Iran bombed the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Saudi Arabia says, “We are deploying all resources to support the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.”

This is what reportedly happened in each nation hit. This is early reporting and subject to change.

Bahrain. Confirmed hit on the US Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters. Bahrain’s own state news agency reported the strike. No casualty figures released yet. This is the command center for every American naval operation in the Persian Gulf. It was struck.

UAE

Multiple missiles intercepted by Emirati air defenses. One civilian was killed in Abu Dhabi from falling debris. The UAE defense ministry confirmed the intercepts. The Emirates just absorbed an act of war on its sovereign territory from a country it shares a maritime border with.

Qatar

Missile intercepted. Zero damage. The Qatari Interior Ministry confirmed. The same country Iran just attacked is the country that hosted Al Udeid for twenty years as a gesture of regional balance. That balance ended this morning.

Kuwait

KUNA, the state news agency, confirmed missiles were “dealt with” in Kuwaiti airspace. No reported damage. Kuwait, which stayed neutral through every Gulf crisis since 1991, just had Iranian ballistic missiles flying over its cities.

Jordan

Two Iranian ballistic missiles were shot down by the Jordanian military. Confirmed by the Jordanian armed forces directly. Jordan intercepted Iranian missiles in June 2025 as well. That was in defense of Israel. This time, Iran targeted Jordan itself.

Saudi Arabia

Fars News claims strikes. No confirmation from any Saudi source. No Tier 1 or Tier 2 verification. Either it did not happen, or Riyadh is not yet ready to say it did. Both possibilities carry enormous implications.

Iran attacked five innocent, uninvolved countries that could now become co-belligerents.

At least some Iranians are happy, hopefully most.

The following clip began around midnight:

