The Murdered Woman Who Meant Nothing to US Media

The Murdered Woman Who Meant Nothing to US Media

M Dowling
Stephanie Minter

A homeless illegal alien from Sierra Leone, who has been arrested 31 times, stabbed a random woman to death as she stood at a bus stop. Stephanie Minter, 41, was murdered randomly at a Fairfax, Virginia, bus stop on Monday by an alien, Abdul Jalloh. He entered the U.S. illegally in 2012 and has a final order of removal dating back to 2020.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, on her first day in office, ended Virginia’s cooperation with ICE and later cancelled all state law enforcement’s 287(g) programs with the federal government that allow them to work with ICE to detain illegal aliens. This will allow so many just like him to roam the streets without fear.

After 31 arrests, including rape and violent assaults, he only served prison time once.

Abdul Jollah

The AP, PBS, NYT, NPR, WSJ, BBC, CNN, WAPO, REUTERS, MSNBC, and others did not report the story because Stephanie Minter doesn’t fit the narrative. The black illegal alien criminal of the innocent white woman fits one of the Democrat hero categories.

Now she is gone, and the person who should never have been in the country is still here.

Her obituary reads. Stephanie’s passing is a loss felt throughout an entire family and a whole host of friends. Stephanie can best be described as a happy, jolly individual, filled with love and adoration for her loved ones. A beam of light in dark places.

