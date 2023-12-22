Iran Is Directly Involved in Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

“Iran’s paramilitary forces are providing real-time intelligence to Yemen’s Houthis that the rebels are using to direct drones and missiles to target ships passing through the Red Sea, Western and regional security officials said,” a Friday report in The Wall Street Journal says. This information allegedly came from one or more Iranian spy ships that patrol the same waters.

The weak US administration does not retaliate when Iran-backed militias attack US bases, and they don’t react when Iran directly stops Red Sea traffic, a key commercial shipping lane.

Tracking information gathered by a surveillance vessel controlled by Iran’s paramilitary forces in the Red Sea is passed to the Houthis. Houthis then used that to attack commercial vessels.

This comes immediately after the Pentagon revealed that they have a multinational naval force ready to protect merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

The world’s biggest shipping lines are now diverting vessels from the region, which tells you how effective we’ve been in protecting ships.

Since oil vessels are involved, expect increases in oil prices.

Vessels in the strait are also switching off their radios to avoid being tracked. However an Iranian spy ship enables Houthi drones and missiles to hit their targets.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Houthis said the group didn’t need to rely on Iran to help in its attacks. “It’s strange to attribute everything to Iran as if it were the world’s strongest power,” the spokesperson said. “We have intelligence facilities that have proven themselves over the years of aggression against us.”

They’re lying. They don’t have the technology to target the ships. They need Iran’s help.

The direct involvement by Iranian actors in the attacks raises the stakes for Israel and the U.S., which are eager to contain Tehran’s role in the region.

We are at grave risk of involvement in war in the region and of World War III.

