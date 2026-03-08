Iran on Sunday indicated it had chosen Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as his successor.

“The name of Khamenei will continue,” said Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari, a member of the clerical council charged with electing a new leader, in a video published in Iranian media.

“The vote has been cast and will be announced soon,” Eshkevari said, without providing further details.

Reports indicate Mojtaba was wounded in a strike, but it is unconfirmed. Mojtaba is allegedly worse than his father. He is one of four sons.

The council’s secretary, Hosseini Bushehri, would announce the successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed earlier in the conflict, Ahmad Alamolhoda, another cleric, told state media.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington should have a say in the selection. “If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long,” he told ABC News.

