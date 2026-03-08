MAGA Agenda-Killer Sen. Tillis Now Wants Stephen Miller Fired

Now that Democrats see a Cabinet member transferred, they want another head. They are looking to cancel Stephen Miller, President Trump’s close advisor. They don’t have a problem with Lindsey Graham or other RINOs or Uniparty Republicans. Their problem is always with the effective America First staff. They have a friend in the Republican Party: Thom Tillis.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis said on Sunday he believes White House adviser Stephen Miller “should go” and that his role in the Trump administration has been a “big problem.” Tillis appears to be in the Senate to stop President Trump’s agenda. His ridiculous performance during Secretary Noem’s hearing this past week was to make her look bad. To be fair, Secretary Noem had several issues, including not getting along with Tom Homan. However, Democrats have been out to get her since before she took the position. Now, it’s Stephen Miller.

He Made the Statement on CNN

CNN asked Tillis on their State of the Union town hall if he thought Miller should go (it looked like a setup). Tillis said, “Oh, of course I do.”

“He is not worried about substance. He’s more worried about form, but I also think he has an outsized influence over the cabinet’s operations. And I believe we’ve got qualified cabinet members there who sometimes do less than they want to because of his direction and his outsized influence. He’s a big problem in this administration. He has been from the beginning,” said Tillis.

He’s pleased with the selection of quasi-RINO Markwayne Mullin to head up DHS.

“It gives me pause that you had people like Stephen Miller calling the shots,” Tillis added. “It was Steven Miller who said it was the position of the United States that we should go after Greenland. And Stephen Miller, who’s been repeatedly responsible for embarrassments for the president of the United States by acting too quickly, speaking first, and thinking later.”

Miller wants the illegal aliens, beginning with criminals, out of the country. That is what Americans voted for.

Blocking the Agenda

Tillis is known for blocking President Trump’s original agenda, including some of his staff selections, such as Ed Martin. He risked Boasberg picking the candidate over Martin’s support of some J6 rioters and protesters.

Thom Tillis is blocking Ed Martin, which means the lawless Stalin era “judge” Boasberg will have the total power to appoint Martin’s replacement. This means lawfare against Trump and MAGA. A coup by Thom Tillis! pic.twitter.com/mNyTEGHmrb — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 6, 2025

Tillis blocked Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair. He voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill. Tillis is one of 44 Republicans who voted for extreme refugee welfare. He is clearly opposed to a conservative agenda.

Tillis is in the Senate to stop Trump’s agenda, along with John Thune and others. Now, President Trump is doing what he said he wouldn’t do in foreign affairs and seemingly ignoring the domestic issues.

Hopefully, Mullin will do the job. Secretary Noem did a good job. The border is secure.