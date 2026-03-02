Iran Potentially Faces Aggressive Action from the Gulf States

Iran is attacking neighboring countries, mostly to get to US assets, but not only that. They have so far attacked the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Israel, Oman, Syria, Cyprus, France (Camp de la Paix, UAE), Italy (NATO camp at Ali Al-Salem Base), and the United Kingdom (Akrotiri, Cyprus).

They’ve gone mad and don’t seem to have any real leadership. Their response is chaotic and ill-conceived.

Saudi Arabia has appeared to take the lead in defending the Gulf States. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati. They are infuriated about the “blatant” Iranian attacks against the Kingdom and several other countries in the region.

Iran has attacked 13 other countries, perhaps hoping they’d blame Israel and the US. It isn’t working that way.

The Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are threatening to join the US and Israel action.

Saudi Arabia has already said it will do whatever it takes to protect its people and will provide intel to the US:

•Air Force Capabilities: Saudi Arabia has a modern air force equipped with advanced fighter jets, including F-15s and Eurofighter Typhoons. These can support U.S. operations through airstrikes and reconnaissance missions.

•Intelligence Sharing: Saudi Arabia can provide valuable intelligence on Iranian movements and activities in the region, enhancing U.S. situational awareness.

Many of the nations in the region were already fed up with Iranian threats and destabilizing interventions.

Bret Baier noted the possibility of the Gulf states taking aggressive action. Despite their public comments, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Salman has allegedly been in contact with President Trump to offer his support for the attack.

The Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab States (GCC) – signals they may start “aggressive operations” in response to Iranian attacks on member states — a signal Saudi Arabia, UAE and others are prepared to take offensive military action against Iran to defend their security.

The UK, France, and Germany issued a statement showing their fear and lack of support on Saturday.

“France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have consistently urged the Iranian regime to end Iran’s nuclear program, curb its ballistic missile program, refrain from its destabilizing activity in the region and our homelands, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people,” the leaders wrote in a statement.

“We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel, and partners in the region,” the nations continued. “We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.” These nations have large numbers of Islamists in their countries, and they are worried about terror cells.

The UK military facility in Cyprus was attacked, and that seems to have changed things somewhat.

The UK, France, and Germany have called on Iran to immediately stop the aggression. They added that they have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this matter. They are planning defensive action.