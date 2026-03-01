Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
The Trump Recording Iranians Heard When Their TV Was Hacked

The Trump Recording Iranians Heard When Their TV Was Hacked

M Dowling
This is the video of President Trump speaking to the Iranian people after the US and Israel hacked into Iranian TV. President Trump won’t change the regime or install a puppet. However, he will make it possible for the people to do it.

President Trump is, at least in part, driven by his sympathy for the long-suffering people of Iran. Of course, an unknown number of Iranians prefer their Ayatollah and the ideology.

Rep. Paulina Luna said that in the last 24 hours, Iran has taken military action against 14 countries: USA, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Israel, Oman, Syria, Cyprus, France (Camp de la Paix, UAE), Italy (NATO camp at Ali Al-Salem Base), and the United Kingdom (Akrotiri, Cyprus).

The Iranian rulers are losing their minds and expanding on what they know best: terrorism and destruction. They think this is existential, and for Iranian Islamofascism, it might be.

