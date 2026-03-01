The Trump Recording Iranians Heard When Their TV Was Hacked

This is the video of President Trump speaking to the Iranian people after the US and Israel hacked into Iranian TV. President Trump won’t change the regime or install a puppet. However, he will make it possible for the people to do it.

BREAKING – Iranian TV networks are now being hacked to display President Trump with a message to the Iranian people telling them to rise up. “Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach.” pic.twitter.com/l0Vfenfc7z — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 1, 2026

President Trump is, at least in part, driven by his sympathy for the long-suffering people of Iran. Of course, an unknown number of Iranians prefer their Ayatollah and the ideology.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I feel very badly for the people of Iran. They have lived in hell.” pic.twitter.com/aTy5j0oF4q — Tousi TV (@TousiTVOfficial) February 20, 2026

Rep. Paulina Luna said that in the last 24 hours, Iran has taken military action against 14 countries: USA, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Israel, Oman, Syria, Cyprus, France (Camp de la Paix, UAE), Italy (NATO camp at Ali Al-Salem Base), and the United Kingdom (Akrotiri, Cyprus).

The Iranian rulers are losing their minds and expanding on what they know best: terrorism and destruction. They think this is existential, and for Iranian Islamofascism, it might be.