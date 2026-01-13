Iranian Forces Killed 12,000 to 20,000 Iranian Protesters

Over 12,000, up to 20,000 Iranians are feared dead at the hands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Iran.

Information trickling out of Iran suggests as many as 20,000 were killed.

It’s difficult to find out the truth due to Iran’s hard-line rulers cutting off Internet access and phone service for the past five days.

Elon Musk has arranged for a Starlink to be smuggled in, but it’s limited.

People in hospitals being treated for injuries are being kidnapped, according to the report. CBS News couldn’t verify it. CBS News described the source as credible.

Reuters quoted an unnamed Iranian official on Tuesday as saying that about 2000 people have been killed since the protests began on December 28th. They blamed the violence on foreign-influenced terrorists. They even suggested the agitators were paid to foment chaos.

CBS News verified video from Vahid Online showing about 400 people in body bags. They all had gruesome injuries on their bodies. They had gunshot wounds to the head and neck, shotgun wounds, gashes, and other severe injuries.

Vahid Online shared video and photos.

With gruesome photos of people in body bags, Vahid Online wrote: They dump the bodies into containers. There were over 2,000 bodies that day alone, scattered on the ground. By the time we arrived, one full refrigerated 18-wheeler container was loaded.

When someone found their loved one’s body, forensic staff would register the bullet wounds, issue a coded permit, and families queued to load the body onto trucks for processing. The total was over 2,000–3,000 just that day.”

The photos and video are horrible. You can view them on X.