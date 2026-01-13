DoJ Attorneys Quit Because the Agency Won’t ICE Shooting

Multiple Department of Justice attorneys have left the agency after department leaders refused to investigate last week’s deadly shooting by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

Four prosecutors with the DOJ’s criminal investigations unit, which reviews law enforcement shootings, resigned from their roles following a decision by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon to not probe the shooting that claimed protester Renee Good’s life.

Those who quit include the unit’s chief and some immediate subordinates, according to MS NOW (MSNBC), which first reported the departures.

The Department is cleaning itself out of biased employees.

The Department of Homeland Security is perfectly capable of handling its own investigations. This one was on video, and Renee Good drove her car recklessly with an agent standing in front. She hit him after parking in the middle of the road.