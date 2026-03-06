Iran’s Ballistic Missiles Down 90%, Drone Attacks Down by 83%, 31 Ships Destroyed

“Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% since day one,” CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on Thursday. US combat power is building as Iranian combat power declines. Our air dominance allows us to hit Iran’s center of gravity with overwhelming power and reach.

The Iranian regime’s ability to impact U.S. forces and regional partners is rapidly declining, while American combat power continues to build. pic.twitter.com/21TXHbWwFi — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 5, 2026

“A couple of examples:

“In just the last 72 hours, America’s bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran, including around Tehran. And in just the last hour, US B2 bombers dropped dozens of 2000-pound penetrator bombs targeting deeply buried ballistic missile launchers.

“Notably, we’ve also struck Iran’s equivalent of space command, which degrades their ability to threaten Americans.

“Then, if I just look back over the last 24 hours of the operation compared to where we were at the start. Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% since day one. Drone attacks have decreased by 83% since day one. Having said this, we remain vigilant. Our strikes against the Iranian Navy have intensified. You may have heard the president say just a little while ago that we have sunk or destroyed 24 ships. That was true at the moment. We’re now up over 30 ships.

“And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it’s on fire.

🚨 BREAKING: In a jaw-dropping failure, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper reveals Iran’s ballistic missile attacks have PLUMMETED -90%, and the US has destroyed over 30 Iranian ships They’re in panic mode! “If I just look back over the last 24 hours of the operation… pic.twitter.com/cIj0cyqmQm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 5, 2026

Economist has reluctantly admitted that the military campaign evinces careful planning, massive firepower, and overwhelming success.

This doesn’t sound like we will need to extend this for months or put boots on the ground. Despite denials, Kurdish troops appear ready to move in from the north.

🚨 LIVE UPDATES—WAR IN IRAN: President Trump has delivered boots on the ground in Iran, and they aren’t American. Iraqi Kurds have reportedly pledged allegiance to the United States against the Murderous Iranian Regime. America’s Mayor Live 🇺🇸 https://t.co/xYGwE7a21Y pic.twitter.com/7CFJzTNwCV — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 6, 2026

The Partners

Secretary Hegseth said that only the United States of America could lead this, and he said that when you add the Israeli defense forces, a devastatingly capable force, the combination is sheer destruction of our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries. Operation Epic Fury is a joint operation truly joined with a partner that is a complete peer in every way. Militarily, Israel is a force multiplier, not a free rider, Bloomberg reports.

The UAE is looking to freeze Iranian assets, which would further strangle the leading state sponsor of terror, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The United Arab Emirates is weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the Gulf state, according to people familiar with the discussions, a move that could sever one of Tehran’s most important economic lifelines.

If the UAE goes ahead, it would significantly curb Tehran’s access to foreign currency and global trade networks, as its domestic economy, already buckling under inflation, is now engulfed in a military conflict. Emirati officials have privately warned Tehran.

The UAE has, for years, served as a financial hub for Iranian businesses and individuals seeking to evade Western sanctions. While the Iranian fanatics thought they were going to bring the rest of the Gulf into the war on their side, it’s quite the opposite; they’re alienating them.

Iran is getting hit as hard as the beginning of the war, while its attacks on its opponents appear to be waning. They can’t win this fight, as much as that might disappoint people. pic.twitter.com/FR8SOApzb1 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 5, 2026

