Blindsight: Giving Sight to the Blind

In a groundbreaking exploration of human-machine success, Neuralink—Elon Musk’s brain-implant company—has just unveiled its roadmap to restore and enhance human vision. Dubbed Blindsight, this technology promises to give sight back to the blind. It potentially delivers superhuman visual abilities.

Blindsight is a brain implant that directly stimulates the visual cortex. It bypasses damaged or missing eyes and optic nerves. Rather than relying on vision through natural optics, the system uses:

Camera‑equipped glasses to capture visual data

A smartphone to interpret that image

The S2 implant stimulates neurons in the visual cortex via tiny electrical pulses.

Elon Musk confirms that in the next 6-12 months, Neuralink will perform the first vision implants. Even if someone’s completely blind, they’ll be able to see.

They already have it working in monkeys. One of the monkeys has had that implant for 3 yrs.

“Our next product, Blindsight, will enable those who have total loss of vision, including those who have lost their eyes or the optic nerve, or maybe have never seen, or even blind from birth, to be able to see again.”

Musk says Neuralink’s visual implants could give humans the ability to see multispectral wavelengths, including infrared, ultraviolet, and even radar. Essentially, it will provide superhuman vision.