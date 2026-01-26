Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Ireland No More, Soon, Another Third World Hellhole

Ireland No More, Soon, Another Third World Hellhole

M Dowling
Ireland is unrecognizable.

I am part Irish descent. I am glad I was in Ireland several times to see it as it was 173 years before, when my mother’s family fled due to the potato famine and the British attacks.  A Lord now lives on the land that once belonged to my ancestors.

It had changed little in those years, and it was like taking a trip back in time. No longer.

Ireland is becoming a soulless place with a myriad of ethnicities that populate its streets, refusing to assimilate as the progressive cultural revolution destroys what it means to be Irish.

Appreciation of Irish history, art, literature, etc., has declined significantly. Where such fields are studied, it is in a deliberately vapid manner, careful not to celebrate these things that are Irish.

The Progressives Are Doing This

The Taoiseach is no longer the leader of Irishmen but the figurehead of a corporate and communist entity. He has no meaning, other than a group of loosely connected individuals who sometimes reside upon the land. Official policy seems decided upon the advancement of globalism to its final stages, in which all ties to place, tradition, and blood are deemed fluid and malleable.

Many blame the Anglo-Americans, but they are missing the point. It is the Progressives in America and Europe who are destroying their culture.

Ireland is a socialist country that fails to recognize the source of their annihilation. It is progressivism, aka communism or globalism, combined with corporatism and Islamism. When it realizes its ambitions, it will be worse than anything this earth has ever seen.

Mass immigration is the biggest problem, but they have not stopped it. They will continue to decline because of it

Progressives don’t want you to see this:

 

