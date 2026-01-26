Tom Homan’s Heading for Minneapolis After the President’s “Very Good Call” with Walz

President Trump is sending Tom Homan to Minnesota. It seems like he is sidelining Secretary Kristi Noem, or that he just believes she needs more help. He said Homan is “tough but fair.”

Trump said Homan will report “directly to me” and will help lead the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Justice Department and Congress are also investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Trump says.

We can’t have people dying, complete lawlessness, and ICE agents in constant danger of injury, death, and arrests.

The RINOs and James Comer want to see some type of surrender.

Politico reports:

Hours after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on a Minneapolis street, one House GOP chair called for the top Immigration and Customs Enforcement leader and other Trump administration officials to publicly answer lawmakers’ questions. GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina called for independent probes into the shooting, with Cassidy arguing the integrity of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security are “at stake.”

Also from Politico:

Another House GOP chair appeared to suggest President Donald Trump should withdraw from Minneapolis and send the agents there to another city.

“If I were President Trump, I would almost think about, OK, if the mayor and governor are going put our ICE officials in harm’s way and there’s a chance of losing more innocent lives, or whatever, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide: Do we want to continue to have all of these illegals?” Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said Sunday on Fox News, adding that he expected Minnesotans to “rebel against their leadership.”

I don’t think the RINOs and Rep. Comer understand the seriousness of surrendering to these radicals. They want to keep criminal illegal aliens in their state. It cannot be allowed.

Surrendering to the worst of our society doesn’t seem like a good idea. I’d rather see Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey arrested, but President Trump has the information he needs to proceed with arrests or not. Sending Tom Homan is a good step.

The Minneapolis siege of violent anarchists and their radicalized populace cannot continue.

The Very Good Call

Meanwhile, President Trump said he had a good call with Gov. Walz.

He wrote on social media that he had a “very good call” with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. It’s clear that the White House wants to de-escalate the turmoil in the state.

Trump has not said whether the federal officer who fatally shot Mr. Pretti acted appropriately.

In a court hearing on Monday, and in a weekend letter sent by Pam Bondi, a host of conditions were laid out to ease up on the ICE surge. It included access to the state’s voter data.

FBI director Kash Patel suggested it was illegal for Alex Pretti to bring a gun to immigration-related protests. However, he had a permit to conceal carry a handgun. It is not a good idea for him to have done that, but it appears legal.