Ireland’s Gone Mad! They Okayed 72 Genders

Ireland has brought a new Hate Crime Bill into law, but leading Irish gay and feminist advocates have said the new legislation was sloppily drafted and “threatens free speech and places our rights at risk.”

The Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act, which Irish President Michael D Higgins signed into law on October 29, defined gender as “the gender of a person or the gender which a person expresses as the person’s preferred gender or with which the person identifies and includes transgender and a gender other than those of male and female. “

Annaïg Birdy, co-founder of Not All Gays, told Brussels Signal: “Many lesbian, gay, and bisexual citizens are concerned that this rushed and poorly defined legislation will undermine our rights and the clarity of legal protections moving forward.”

“Embedding these vague, self-declared identities into law,” said Birdy, “will inevitably erode protections for those with clear, observable characteristics, such as same-sex attracted individuals and women who rely on single-sex spaces for their safety and privacy.

“It will most certainly impact equality legislation,” she added, because “without a clear definition of sex, there can be no clear definition and therefore protections for same-sex attraction.”

During debate on the bill in the Seanad (upper house), Senator Sharon Keogan spent 25 minutes reading a list of 72 genders which, under the bill, would gain legal status under law.

This legislation will protect people targeted because of certain identity characteristics, namely – race, color, nationality, religion, national or ethnic origin, descent, disability, gender, sex characteristics, and sexual orientation. The Bill will create new, aggravated forms of certain existing offenses – that is, hate crimes – where they are aggravated by hatred of a protected characteristic.

The Bill will provide for increased prison sentences for certain crimes, where proven to be motivated by hatred, or where hatred is demonstrated. For example, the legislation will ensure that assault aggravated by hatred, or damage to property aggravated by hatred, will attract higher prison sentences. Where hatred is not proven, a person can still be charged with assault or damage to property.

It is allegedly widely supported by the population.