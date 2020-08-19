Irony of ironies! Bill preaches to Trump about his conduct in the Oval Office

Former President Bill Clinton, a man who used cigars for illicit pleasure while in the Oval Office, attacked President Trump for his behavior in the Oval Office at the DNC. Apparently #MeToo is dead.

During his speech at the Democrat National Convention, he noted the buck stops with President Trump.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” Clinton said. “Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame.”

“The buck never stops there.”

Aside from the hypocrisy, the criticism is unfair. The chaos is coming from the media and the Democrat Party to make it seem as if the Oval Office is in disarray.

The irony is that Clinton was impeached for lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice while in the Oval Office.

He perjured himself over an affair he had in the Oval Office with the much younger aide Monica Lewinsky. Mr. #MeToo had several trysts with Ms. Lewinsky.

The details of the affairs via Ms. Lewinsky’s testimony are readily available.

Bill Clinton has no case for condemning anyone’s conduct in the Oval Office. Yet, he brazenly made the comments on the same day new photos were released that showed him getting a massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. The photos do suggest Bill knew what Epstein was up.

The victim, who was in her twenties by this time, did say Clinton was a gentleman.

Multiple witnesses say they have seen Clinton on Epstein’s “pedophile island,” which Clinton denies. Other witnesses and documentation indicate he flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times.