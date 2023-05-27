Irony of Ironies! Jill Biden Praises Opportunities for Women in Sports

Far-Left Politico said her visit with LSU at the White House was a “slam dunk.”

“We’ve made so much progress, and we still have more work to do,” Ed.D. Jill said. “As I watched, I felt the history of that moment of all the women before you who dared to be fast and furious, who ignored the critics and just played. I thought about every little girl who will come after how you show them that they belong on the court.”

Jill was going to invite the losers – Iowa. She didn’t mention that.

Despite Joe Biden attacking Title IX by letting men compete in woman’s sports, Jill Biden, Ed.D. unironically talks about the importance of Title IX: “Young women in my day just didn’t have the same opportunities to play sports.” pic.twitter.com/tfFVgJ6pnB — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) May 26, 2023

After the Tiger’s win, Jill said the losers should be invited.

LSU player Angel Reese tweeted a link to the story of Jill Biden’s comments and said, “A JOKE,” along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis. Reese declined an invitation to the White House but later said she would go because it’s what’s “best for the team.”

On Friday, Reese and Jill Biden shared a hug. It was a PR moment for Jill, but people know the truth.

Angel Reese, Jill Biden share hug at LSU’s White House visit

What bad blood? LSU star Angel Reese and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hugged it out on Friday when the NCAA champion Tigers visited the White House. Reese took umbrage at Biden’s reaction to LSU’s 102-85 win over Iow… pic.twitter.com/B243ttCWPX — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) May 26, 2023

Jill Biden is a demon, and so are the people supporting her as she praises the opportunities women have in sports today. She dares to say this as her husband allows biological males to compete in female sports, destroying them. Joe Biden is planning to codify men in women’s sports in Title IX.

