Is Joe Biden Intentionally Trying to Destroy America?

By Mark Schwendau

It is the time at this moment of the American experiment to begin some serious discussions about whose side President Joe Biden is acting on. To many thinking Americans, Joe Biden, as well as the FBI, DOJ, and mainstream news media running cover for him, are all guilty of treason.

Recently FOX News conservative commentator Mark Levin accused acting President Joe Biden of sabotaging the economy in the interest of addressing climate change. This could be true as it is the game plan of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF), also known as the Davos Group, after the town where they hold their meetings in Switzerland.

Levin asserted that the agenda aligns perfectly with the Marxist worldview, which today appears to be rebranded as the Globalists worldview.

“Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are in fact responsible for sabotaging our economy and sabotaging our energy industry,” the Fox host said on one of his recent Sunday episodes of “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

The Laptop from Hell

On Monday evening, July 11, Tucker Carlson broadcast an interview with a gentleman from April in Switzerland. Tucker honored Jack Maxey for his persistent work on the Hunter Biden laptop.

Maxey is a former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic but now serves as a member of LifeSite’s Faith & Reason show. He is a 1988 graduate of Yale University, a former member of the U.S. Navy, and a political analyst and historian. Maxey received a copy of Biden’s laptop working for Bannon in October 2020. He has been reviewing its contents ever since. He has distributed copies of the laptop contents to major news outlets such as the Daily Mail and The Washington Post and sent copies to the Senate’s Judiciary Committee. Illinois career politician (26 years) Sen. Dick Durbin (D) chairs that committee.

In April, Carlson flew to Switzerland to interview Maxey as Maxey said he feared for his life and went into seclusion in that country. Tucker Carlson exposed Joe Biden as the perpetual liar he has always been on his Monday show with Maxey. Against Joe Biden’s own public protestations, he has had no involvement in his son’s business dealings; Maxey has found email evidence between father and son to the contrary. Carlson accused Joe Biden as Vice President of selling American interests to Communist China. Maxey presented evidence from Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, which clearly shows Joe Biden profited from some of the deals made with China.

Carlson explained how the Bidens “were getting rich from a foreign power that means us harm. And it is not Russia – which is globally almost irrelevant – it is China, which is now pre-eminent.” Carlson showed in detail how the Bidens received millions of U.S. dollars from Chinese companies controlled by the Communist Party. Carlson quoted emails Maxey found that revealed that President Xi promised Hunter Biden $10 million a year for “introductions alone,” which Carlson took as “leveraging his father’s position in government to get rich,” which is illegal.

Carlson went on to correctly complain that all major newspapers of the US have been ignoring these facts, as have federal law enforcement agencies.

On his Monday night show, Carlson said, “Because no news organization would take this up and because no law enforcement agencies seem to be completely disinterested – the FBI has had a copy of this laptop for years now and has done nothing with it – it is fallen to people like Jack Maxey to find out what this is about.”

The reason Carlson brought up Maxey’s name now and is airing parts of that April interview with him is Vincent Kaufman, Maxey’s former programmer who has worked with him on the laptop, has now started to release some of the content of the laptop. That data includes the backups of Hunter Biden’s Apple iPhone to the cloud.

However, the Hunter Biden images and messages Kaufman posted on 4chan, a website publishing anonymous leaks with a controversial reputation, have lewd content. Maxey and Mary Grace, an internet host who interviewed Maxey yesterday on the new developments, warn people not to open up such photos and content that might be potentially linked with crimes (Biden having sex with underage girls in China).

“Do not open it, do not download it, do not keep it on your computer; it is illegal to possess it” or to share it with others,” said Mary Grace. Maxey added that he thinks the 4chan website “is controlled by the CIA and NSA” as a way of finding these anonymous hackers.

Speaking about Kaufman’s recent action, Maxey made such comments as him being a “very good guy” and having a “good heart,” but is “immature,” naive, and lacks a sense of reality, having spent most of his life at the computer.

Maxey claims Kaufman was very troubled by “what we found” on the computer. And after nothing happened since they handed over this new material to several media outlets, Kaufman felt the need to act and release some of the new content on his own.

Maxey contacted Kaufman, and when he heard of the new leaks and learned that Kaufman was behind the leaks, he has since “stopped communications” with Kaufman.

Maxey said, “under no circumstances can I commit a crime; I will not do it,” the political analyst insisted. Maxey originally planned to publish some of the laptop contents while in Switzerland after having cataloged and organized its content. He refrained from doing so after receiving legal advice that European laws could put him in prison for doing so.

Maxey did not achieve his main goal of the publication of the laptop he is satisfied they found 450 gigabytes of deleted material that they were able to recover, which included 80,000 photos. This is what has caused the Laptop from Hell to explode back into the international news.

In his interview with Mary Grace Media, Maxey explained he did not do the work for financial gain but exclusively “for the love of my country.”

The one request he made on air was that he still needs to find one courageous sheriff in the U.S. who would be willing to help him get Hunter Biden to trial and justice for the crimes he has committed, according to what was found on his lost laptop.

Climate, Healthcare, and Tax Bill

All the proof you need that Democrats are corrupt is when they lump three things together in a major Congressional bill without explanation to the media and public. Now would be a good time to see how much these inside traders (Traitors?) are going to further bilk the public in green energy stock investments.

CLIMATE CHANGE IS A SCAM! All the proof you need is to understand God controls the climate. For example, where I live, we were in a moderate drought a year ago. We had not seen rain in most of July and August. This year, this weekend alone we have seen almost 6 inches of rain! Climate change!

And for all the radical lefty socialists looking to topple our nation on this bogus cause… Asia pollutes our world more than any other parts of our population. What are you doing to get them to come along on this manmade climate change journey?

A significant number of scientists have called out this hoax on how carbon dioxide is actually a good thing for our climate as plants breathe this gas and give off oxygen in exchange. But our climate hoaxes do not mention that. Also, they make up dishonest terms like “carbon footprint,” knowing the public will be thinking carbon monoxide rather than carbon dioxide.

As far as the healthcare portion of this bill, until and unless we take control of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) out of the hands of Big Pharma, they are never to be trusted again. They are just a globalist arm of the World Health Organization (WHO).

And as for taxing the uber-rich, that is a tricky tightrope to walk. Sure the richest man on this side of the globe (Elon Musk of Tesla fame) is rich in the billions of dollars, but he is also a genius putting his money to good causes in two different ways (at least).

First, he is on the cutting edge of electric vehicle (EV) research and development and king of the world in electric vehicle production and sales.

Second, he employs one helluva lot of people all around the world.

Democrats like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who have never held a real job in their lives may not understand it, but there is dignity and satisfaction found in work.

Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos must be protected from Democrat tax maniacs as they are problem solvers and job creators. Billionaires like George Soros and Bill Gates need to become targets.

Like many other thinking Americans, I believe this bill is going to send inflation to warp speed and change our recession to a depression.

The Return to Energy Dependence

During Donald Trump’s presidency in 2018, the United States became a net exporter of oil for the first time in 75 years. Technological innovations, along with the Trump administration’s policies to open up more drilling opportunities while eliminating regulations, dramatically boosted American energy independence and global influence on energy issues.

Not only did this energy independence benefit Americans economically, it weakened the position of petro states such as Russia and OPEC.

But the Biden administration shifted away from this strategy as one of his first official acts in the Oval Office. He encouraged an increase in green energy projects at the expense of fossil fuels and nuclear energy. Such renewable energy sources cannot meet global energy needs at this time. Biden put back more regulatory burdens on the oil and natural gas industry, slowing its production considerably.

The worst nonsensical thing he did, perhaps, was he shut down the Keystone XL pipeline project to move oil from Canada to the U.S. Some say that move assisted Russia as it helped them market their Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry natural gas to Germany.

This combination of failed leadership made the U.S. and its allies more dependent on Russian oil and natural gas.

Biden now says his administration will pivot back and place sanctions on Nord Stream 2. But how much better would life be if Biden had stayed Trump’s course that signaled the U.S. is committed to energy production and dominance?

Nobody has yet to explain why Joe Biden is allowed to sell off much of our strategic oil supply to China. Since he received money from the Chinese energy company he is now selling our oil to by way of his son Hunter Biden, how is this not worthy of a “Chinese Collusion” investigation at the least and possible treason at the most?

The Border Crisis

Another thing acting President Joe Biden did to unravel the good President Donald Trump did in office was he completely and illegally open our southern border encouraging everybody to come on over during a supposed International pandemic. This should have immediately had him investigated by the FBI for connections to George Soros and his Open Society money.

Security at the southern border is an ongoing disaster. Since Biden took office, a historic surge of migrants has crossed the border illegally in numbers now measured in the millions. And this problem isn’t abating. When Trump was president, illegal border crossings were down and those captured were said to be from only 3 to 4 countries. Now, illegal entries to the United States are said to top one million per year from over 100 different countries, some of which are in the Middle East.

As an example for comparison, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. agents logged 153,941 migrant encounters in January 2022 alone. This doubled the encounters in January 2021 and quadrupled from January 2020.

The hypocrisy of Joe Biden and the Democrats is not lost when Americans in some blue states were forced to show their vaccine papers to enter a restaurant. At that same time, the Biden administration has been letting millions of people with no proof of vaccination, or any other documentation, into the country.

Meanwhile, our mainstream (FAKE!) news media doesn’t even think about questioning or calling him out on this!

The most serious and sad part about the mistake of leaving our borders unprotected has been the illegal drug smuggling of Fentanyl. If Joe Biden were a real president, he would declare Fentanyl a national emergency and a threat to our national security. This drug is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just a small amount of it can wipe out a massive population without knowing they were exposed or what hit them.

While some incorrectly blame China for this new drug problem in America as being a primary source of fentanyl trafficked into the United States, the fact of the matter is China makes many drugs for world use. This particular drug is used to alleviate severe pain such as that brought on by cancer. The real boogie man in this dilemma is, once again, Mexico for not curtailing illegal drug activity within their country, which then comes over our border.

Any logical thinking pro-American person would think the threat of Covid-19 or Monkeypox-infected people entering our country as illegal aliens would be a national security threat. But they would be mistaken. The real threat is the illegal drug Fentanyl entering our country at our southern border. In 2021 there were 108,000 documented cases of Americans who died of Fentanyl overdoses.

The Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

The chaotic withdrawal of America’s military from Afghanistan left thousands of weapons, vehicles, and aircraft behind while costing 12 of our service personnel their lives. It reminded many of us older Americans of the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War and subsequent withdrawal after that.

The Biden administration assured us that the withdrawal would be orderly and that the Afghanistan government was stable upon America’s departure. The American-trained Afghan military would be able to stand up to the Taliban.

Instead, many of those in uniform seemingly cut and ran. Biden had an intelligence failure since the Afghanistan government collapsed and the Taliban took over the country in weeks.

Just like Hillary Clinton during Benghazi, as the Afghanistan crisis unfolded, Biden was seemingly nowhere to be found! The world witnessed a massive military cluster f*ck in videos of Afghans falling from the outside of departing planes to Taliban soldiers proudly taking possession of their new treasure trove of military weaponry left behind by the American military.

If Joint Chief Mark Milley was not proven unfit for office after his phone call to China behind President Trump’s back, this should have been the last straw to court martial him! Even civilian Americans knew enough to take everything to be left behind and destroy it all to prevent further use!

Even left-wing media figures began questioning Biden’s leadership abilities in this matter. Biden struggled to answer even the most basic questions about the botched withdrawal.

When Joe Biden took office, he snarked a comment directed at President Trump “The adults are back in charge.”

That’s not what it looked like when Biden faced his first real foreign policy crisis. The Afghanistan withdrawal created a crisis of confidence in American leadership. Biden made America look weak and incompetent in an unusually short amount of time after taking office.

His incompetent response no doubt led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the days before his State of the Union speech.

But if you thought the Democrat’s clown show couldn’t get worse, Biden’s climate czar, former Secretary of State John Kerry, said, “I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track for what we need to do for the climate.”

Sure, that makes sense; innocent Ukrainian civilians are getting caught in the crossfire of an invasion but let’s prioritize the climate change hoax!

The Tyrannical COVID-19 Mandates

Remember on the campaign trail of 2019 and 2020 when Biden said he would shut down the COVID-19 virus and not the economy? Remember how he said he would never mandate the vaccines?

Apparently, he didn’t.

Biden reached beyond the powers of his office to force Americans to get vaccinated by an unconstitutional and illegal executive order. He told the states to enforce the most stringent mask mandates as well.

These two measures now have made Biden look incompetent once again.

Biden tried to force employers and other organizations with over 100 or more employees to enforce a Covid-19 vaccine mandate knowing it was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court struck down the executive order in January of this year.

To make matters worse, many have said employers will be held liable for following Joe Biden’s idiocy, and just last month, that also played out in court.

The Christian Broadcasting Network seemingly broadcast news last week the mainstream news media did not want to touch. They reported over 500 healthcare workers of North Shore University Health System won a historic $10.3 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The court ruled these current and former healthcare workers were unlawfully discriminated against and denied religious exemptions from the Covid-19 vaccination mandate, according to the non-profit religious rights law firm Liberty Counsel.

If that didn’t leave enough egg on Biden’s face, some scientists studied Covid-19 maskaholics and found out that the number of harmful bacteria their masks contain was akin to them wearing a dirty baby diaper on their faces. Many of us who grew up in the medical community saw this coming. Facemasks are made to be used once and then disposed of properly.

Americans want to know why celebrities can mingle mask-less in sports events, awards ceremonies, and concerts in crowded venues while they have to remain masked. Dr. Anthony Fauci (a.k.a. The Science) was snapped in a picture at a major league baseball game early on without his mask on.

Americans are fed up with the hypocrisy and are moving on with their lives regardless of what the ruling elites want of them.

And what is up with Capitol Hill and all our USPS postal workers getting a free pass from the vaccine mandate? Is it the Democrats who need postal workers to ensure the next election is stolen with more mail-in ballots such it becomes a tit-for-tat exchange?

Why doesn’t anybody from our supposed news media as questions like this? Simple curiosity demands it!

The National Crime Surge

American cities, particularly the blue ones, have experienced an explosive crime wave since the summer of 2020. This trend shows no sign of abating. In December of 2021, ABC News reported that a dozen U.S. cities had set homicide records for that year ending.

There is now a direct correlation between the “defund the police” movement where socialist Democrats obeyed Black Lives Matter in reducing police forces and spikes in crime.

Democrat-run cities that made good on defunding their police departments and use of proactive policing are now seeing the most heinous of violent crimes. Some of those crimes have been captured on local security cameras and broadcast to the public.

Thankfully, some of these blue city leaders are changing direction and restoring police funding after much of the damage has been done. Besides lives and property needlessly lost, some police officers opted out with early retirements, and some left to find other occupations. Most reported they would never come back.

Then there is the whole issue of left-wing district attorneys put in place by George Soros to create anarchy. We have seen how the law is not enforced by these DAs as it should be in Chicago with Kim Foxx, in San Francisco with Chesa Boudin, in New York with Alvin Bragg, and in St. Louis with Kim Gardner. Selective law enforcement is a crime in and of itself. Thankfully, some of these Soros-backed DAs are now being publically called out and recalled from office. It has been widely reported that 98% of Los Angeles prosecutors voted to recall Soros-backed DA George Gascón as one recent example.

Acting president Joe Biden under pressure is known best for doing two things, outright lying and shifting blame, never taking any blame himself.

He has blamed the pandemic and guns as the cause of the surge in violent crimes rather than the lawless riots and soft-on-crime policies of some of these select Soros DAs. As if to mock Joe Biden one security camera recently showed criminal robbers hitting a man with their car to knock him down and disable him and then jump out to rob him!

Does this mean Joe Biden and the Democrats are going to come down hard on car drivers now like they have come down on gun owners? Do we need more driver laws with better background checks?

Another talent Joe Biden has is talking out of both sides of his mouth. After the spike in crimes during his short time in office, he has said police funding should be restored but then turned around later and said police should get more money to hire “psychologists and social workers,” which is what the defunding the police activists have called for.

The Economy

Last December, inflation hit 7%, the highest it has been since 1982. If Joe Biden can get it up to the double-digit of 14.8% before he dies falling down on his bicycle or up airplane stairs, he can top Jimmy Carter as the worst president in US history! LET’S GO, BRANDON!

Last year Biden addressed inflation when he said, “I want to be clear: My administration understands that were we ever to experience unchecked inflation in the long term, that would pose a real challenge for our economy,” Biden said. “While we’re confident that isn’t what we’re seeing today, we’re going to remain vigilant about any response that is needed.”

Six months into 2022 and inflation is getting worse at 9.1%!

Inflation is rising because of the policies of the Biden administration, rather than being lessened as it was in 1981 by the policies of the Ronald Reagan administration.

Instead, we get a Secretary of the Treasury like Janet Yellen who recently was quoted as saying, “We must redouble our efforts to decarbonize our economies.”

In other words, we have a Secretary of the Treasury who is another shill of the New World Order more interested in toppling our economy for the “greater good” than doing the job we are paying her to do. She knows nothing about climate change and probably less about economics.

Some economics experts are now pondering aloud if Joe Biden and the Democrats are trying to tank our nation’s economy by intentionally calling what they are doing a “reset-cession,” reference to Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum’s plan of a “Great Reset.”

All of this recent news about the economy has many Trump voters thinking back to statements he made in his 2020 rallies, such as the one on YouTube from Janesville, Wisconsin:

“If he (Biden) gets in, you’re going to have the greatest depression in the history of this country.” Trump went on, “Who has a 401K? (Hands in the audience go up.) That’s a lot of people! Ok. You are practically at your all-time high, right? Your 401Ks will be like wastepaper basket stuff. They will be right there on the floor. You will have depression the likes of which we have never seen, with the possible exception of 1929.” This was said at about the one-hour mark of his hour-and-a-half-long speech.

My wife and my retirement investments have decreased by 25% since Joe Biden assumed office.

A new report from PYMNTS.com and LendingClub.com reports: that 61% of Americans, about 157 million adults, are now living paycheck-to-paycheck as of June. That’s up from 58% in May.

Senior citizens living on fixed incomes are known to be particularly hard hit. Some are coming out of retirement to return to the workforce.

Depleted and Compromised Military

The September 2021 Biden Covid-19 vaccine mandate he went back on his word on from December 2020 on the campaign trail now has our military recruitment off by some 60%. This is clearly a national security threat!

As a matter of fact, if we had any real Generals in the Joint Chiefs of Staff, none of our military personnel would be getting any form of inoculation with any experimental drugs not properly field tested.

There are backstories on the Internet of military pilots suddenly becoming sick and incapacitated in flight.

In January of this year, the taxpayers and Navy lost an advanced F-35 fighter jet off of the deck of the Carl Vincent Aircraft Carrier. We almost lost the pilot as well. When a top Navy pilot crashes a $100M stealth fighter jet (72 hours after his booster), one would think it was time for a Congressional Investigation on something that matters (NANCY PELOSI AND LIZ CHENEY!). Instead, everyone is put under a gag order, just like there was a cover-up when the DoD DMED data leaked out.

Thankfully we still have a few good politicians in D.C., like Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

“Based on data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), Thomas Renz, an attorney who is representing three Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblowers, reported that these whistleblowers found a significant increase in registered diagnoses on DMED for miscarriages, cancer, and many other medical conditions in 2021 compared to a five-year average from 2016-2020.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin): Given the fact that these vaccines are experimental, they should NEVER have been given to our military when Covid-19 has a death rate of less than 1%!

Two Tier Justice System

Under Joe Biden’s administration, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has become the Department of Injustice. One recent glaring example of how Democrats have perverted the DOJ and FBI were in a recent incident at the Capitol.

In June, a group of nine people associated with CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was arrested for ignoring instructions of a staff escort while inside the building, police said in a press statement. They were asked to leave the building three times.

In July, Federal prosecutors declined to prosecute the CBS group associated with Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show. They were arrested on charges of unlawfully entering a congressional office building, US Capitol Police said.

“Members of the group had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings, and they failed to do so,” the statement said.

“The United States Capitol Police has just informed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case,” the police said.

“We respect the decision that office has made,” the department added. “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry,” the department said in a June statement.

Meanwhile, the people arrested in the “mostly peaceful protest” at the capitol relative to proven evidence of election theft in the 2020 Presidential Election are being held illegally in violation of their civil and constitutional rights. They are being denied due process, and they are being held in the most disgusting of conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail.

The news media has served as misinformation liars when they make comments such as, “…a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, disrupting the transfer of power from Trump to President Joe Biden.”

And by the way, fake news media, it is PRESIDENT Donald Trump to you and just, Joe Biden.

The truth is Capitol Police opened one side of the Capitol building and let people in as that same police force battled “mostly peaceful protesters” on the other side of the building. And if that is not bad enough, many people who entered the building after others were unaware they were not supposed to be there!

The FBI’s involvement with Ray Epps is another thorny issue the Democrats refuse to address. Since he was the originator of the rallying cry, “We must go into the Capitol!”, why has he not been charged and imprisoned with the others?

Conclusion:

To me, and many others, Joe Biden and the Democrats should now be suspected of treason for putting into practice the Cloward-Piven Strategy. Never heard of it? Most people haven’t.

From the website Conduit for Action:

“The end goal of the Cloward-Piven strategy is the creation of a political crisis leading to a guaranteed annual income. Essentially, the Cloward-Piven strategy would lead to the complete control of citizens through Socialism/Communism.

As background, Frances Fox Piven is a political science and sociology professor at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. The late Richard Cloward was a sociologist and liberal activist and Piven’s spouse.

Their ‘strategy’ to implement political crisis to achieve a guaranteed annual income was published on May 2, 1966, in ‘The Nation,’ a leading liberal political and cultural magazine. In this publication, their main goal to achieve the crisis was to have a massive drive to recruit the poor onto the welfare rolls.’ A federal program to administer these large welfare programs would be needed. This is because if it is administered locally, there would be lower enrollment because ‘the poor are most visible and proximate in the local community; antagonism toward them has always, therefore, been more intense locally than at the federal level.’”

Two good examples the Democrats want to throw money at the American public does not want to see funded at all are Critical Race Theory and deviant (deviating from the norm) sexual education of elementary children in our schools. This is the right of the parents and taxpayers and not the socialist left and the Democrat Party!

And added to this is screwing with Title 9 under the guise of protecting transsexuals from discrimination. That is an outright treasonous sham! Maybe transsexuals should have their own division in sports, but they should not be included in sports other than by their God-given assigned gender. We need what I would call a “birth certificate rule”; You can play sports according to the gender God assigned you, PERIOD!

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

