ISIS Confirms They Attacked the Crocus City Concert Hall

Strong evidence proves ISIS committed the attack on the Crocus City Concert Hall. There is no evidence Ukraine was involved. Yet, the Russian government is still trying to blame Ukraine. They have yet to reveal any links despite claiming they have data.

The official ISIS outlet “Al-Amaq” released a long statement about the attack in Moscow and included a photo of the attackers, proving ISIS committed the crime. “The attack is part of the war between the Islamic State and the countries waging war on Islam.”

BREAKING: The official ISIS outlet “Al-Amaq” releases a longer statement on the attack in Moscow and includes a photo of the attackers. Here is the statement translated into English “The attack is part of the war between the Islamic State and the countries waging war on Islam” pic.twitter.com/i9dcFcXrXe — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 23, 2024

ISIS has now released an additional Statement in which they claim Responsibility for the Terrorist Attack last night against the Crocus Concert Hall in the Russian Capital of Moscow; while also Posting a Picture of the Attackers only minutes before the Shooting began, in which… pic.twitter.com/zmsH9degmD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2024

Putin has to blame someone else because the US warned him, and he mocked the US claims.

As we reported on Friday, Putin dismissed the warnings at a meeting of senior FSB officials as “frankly, provocative statements. All this resembles outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

“Put out a notice to all Americans in Moscow to avoid any large gatherings, concerts, shopping malls” Last week John Kirby said this at a White House briefing. Today America are denying any knowledge. It’s another Nordstream scenario. pic.twitter.com/98cyxpDZWe — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 22, 2024

