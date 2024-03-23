ISIS Confirms They Attacked the Crocus City Concert Hall

Strong evidence proves ISIS committed the attack on the Crocus City Concert Hall. There is no evidence Ukraine was involved. Yet, the Russian government is still trying to blame Ukraine. They have yet to reveal any links despite claiming they have data.

Visegrad24 posts their full statement in English:

The official ISIS outlet “Al-Amaq” released a long statement about the attack in Moscow and included a photo of the attackers, proving ISIS committed the crime. “The attack is part of the war between the Islamic State and the countries waging war on Islam.”

Putin has to blame someone else because the US warned him, and he mocked the US claims.

As we reported on Friday, Putin dismissed the warnings at a meeting of senior FSB officials as “frankly, provocative statements. All this resembles outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”


