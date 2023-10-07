Israel Is At War After Terrorist Massacre by Hamas

In eight hours, 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel. There were many direct hits in the southern cities of Israel. Hamas claims to have found a way to neutralize the “Iron Dome” system.

Bibi Netanyahu declared they are at war. The terrorists have also gone into southern towns in Israel, kidnapping, shooting, and murdering Israelis on the streets.

“Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war,” Netanyahu said. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Security Cabinet meeting:

On the Sabbath, on the holiday of Simchat Torah, in a peaceful Israeli town, Hamas terrorists kidnapped and murdered Israelis at an outdoor party. It’s unclear how many were kidnapped, but it’s believed to be over 100. Another 40 Israelis are dead, and 740 are injured. It is a massacre.

Fifty Israelis in Kibbutz Beeri are held as hostages by Hamas terrorists inside one building. Employees of the Institute of Forensic Medicine were told to prepare for more than a hundred bodies of murdered Israelis. They’re just ordinary people, grandparents, moms, dads, children, and foreign workers.

In the city of Ofakim, Israel negotiations are underway to free the captives.

In the town of Netivot, Israeli special forces arrested Hamas terrorists.

War hawk founder of the European Resilience Sergej Sumlenny believes Russia is behind the attacks. “No ally of HAMAS except Russia has experience of using bomb-dropping drones against modern battle tanks. Only Russia could train HAMAS in this,” he wrote on X.

We can’t confirm that.

Fox News Report

In a video message early Saturday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Citizens of Israel, we are at war — not in an operation, not in rounds — at war.”

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory Saturday, the Israeli military said.

Residents surrounding the Gaza Strip are urged to remain in their homes as rockets and gunfire were reported in Sderot and southern Israel.

Netanyahu’s office said he would meet top security officials in the coming hours to address the operation.

Dozens of IDF fighter jets were seen delivering strikes to several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The White House

The White House said Saturday that it “unequivocally condemns” the Hamas attacks in Israel.

“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Saturday morning in a statement.

“There is never any justification for terrorism,” Watson continued. “We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners.”

The Islamist terror group Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltrating Israeli territory with gunmen.

Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gun battles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country.

There are horrific scenes of violence.

The United Nations official tasked with coordinating peace in the Middle East and who represents U.N Secretary-General António Guterres to the Palestinian Authority has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“I vehemently condemn this morning’s multi-front assault against Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip and a barrage of rockets reaching across central Israel by Hamas militants,” said Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

“These events have resulted in horrific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatalities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip. These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately,” Wennesland continued.

“I am deeply concerned for the well-being of all civilians. I am in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint and call on all sides to protect civilians.

“This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink.”

