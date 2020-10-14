It’s war! NY Post editor goes to “Digital civil war” with social media

Twitter disabled the ability of users to either click or share a link to the New York Post’s story, alleging that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a Burisma executive a year before the former vice president pushed Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, who was investigating the company.

If you try to tweet out the story, which indicates Joe Biden was heavily into covering up the Burisma racket, you will get a message that you can’t complete the request because it is “potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.”

It is indeed harmful to Joe.

Users who clicked on the link were taken to a page that blocked them from reading the article, claiming,

“Warning: this link may be unsafe.”

“This is a Big Tech information coup,” NY Post editor Sohrab Ahmari tweeted. “This is a digital civil war. I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that detail corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden.”

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri excoriated the tech company for its apparent censorship, which has repeatedly “hidden” tweets from President Donald Trump.

Cruz blasted the company’s move as “insane” and wrote, “TWITTER HAS DISABLED THE LINK to the @nypost story. @jack what the hell??” Cruz tweeted.

“I don’t know if the allegations are true—Qs that deserve to be answered. It’s a serious news publication raising evidence of corruption at the highest levels. @twitter shouldn’t act as Biden’s PR team.”

Hawley said much the same as we already reported.

Hawley asks, “Does the @Facebook @Twitter coordinated censorship constitute an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign?”

Journalist Yashar Ali tweeted what he claimed was Twitter’s statement justifying their clampdown. They claimed the NY Post story lacked “authoritative reporting on the origins of the materials included in the article” and also claimed it violated their “Hacked Material Policy.”

Remember how we were all told for years that big tech censorship against conservatives for partisan reasons was a conspiracy theory? https://t.co/NyzoS1x0tm — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 14, 2020