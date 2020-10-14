Fox News has banned bombshell email – Update

The NY Post published an article early today that has been widely banned by the Democrat media and social media. Facebook has limited distribution until they check it out. It is a bombshell and implicates Joe Biden in his son’s shady dealings in Ukraine.

Fox News has obtained a copy of the email.

The Story

Someone left Hunter Biden’s laptop in a computer repair shop but never picked it up. The proprietor turned the computer over to the FBI but not before he made a copy of its hard drive. The contents ended up in the hands of Robert Costello, who is a lawyer to Rudy Giuliani who is a personal attorney to President Trump.

The contents included a letter that implores business partners Devon Archer and Hunter Biden to use their influence to stop the probe of Burisma.

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” a May 12, 2014 email reads from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board.

Less than a year later, Pozharskyi sent another email that mentions meeting with Hunter’s father. It indicates that Biden’s son introduced the former vice president to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings less than a year before he pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company, Fox News reports.

The email from Vadym Pozharskyi, dated April 17, 2015 expresses his tremendous appreciation at meeting his father.

Read the nice letter from the Oligarch banned by most Democrat media and suffering from reduced FB distribution:

Re_ urgent issue-IMPORTANT … by Fox News

Here is Joe bragging about bribery of sorts with US taxpayer dollars within nine months of that meeting and email:

Biden’s campaign has responded, claiming Mr. Guiliani is a conspiracy theorist and the meeting was not on Joe’s official schedule.

Of course, no one expects a meeting with a corrupt Oligarch to be on Joe’s public schedule.

Biden’s son-in-law is now setting himself up for a financial windfall if Joe wins next month. It makes one wonder.