J6 Panel Did Not Preserve Communications with the White House

According to Fox News, the House J6 select committee failed to preserve documents, data, and video depositions adequately. They did not preserve communications it had with the Biden White House. They are still missing.

The corruption just keeps coming.

Chairman of the Subcommittee, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., stated, “Nothing was indexed. There was no table of contents index. Usually, when you conduct this level of investigation, you use a database system, and everything is digitized and indexed. We got nothing like that.”

He wrote to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) about the lack of security to gain the necessary information on the case. Thompson wrote in the footnote of the provided information that “the Select Committee was not obligated to archive all video recordings of transcribed interviews or depositions.”

President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social on Tuesday, stating, “So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents.”

ABUSE OF POWER

The panel mishandled its witch hunt from day one. It was a Star Chamber. It was run from one side and only one side. There was no due process, and defendants didn’t have lawyers. It was run just like the old English Star Chambers.

You don’t have to be a lawyer to know what the J6 panel is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. The law demands they preserve the records. They made criminal referrals on Donald Trump and his allies. They want to put people in prison and don’t have the records? This is a clear violation of the defendant’s rights.

They are obstructing justice. This cannot be allowed to stand.

The reason Democrats excluded Republicans from the J6 Committee was so they could hide all evidence of the FBIs involvement in the riot at the Capitol. Ray Epps had to be protected. https://t.co/Y4wj3xeuaX — @amuse (@amuse) August 9, 2023

