J6 Prisoners: Zip-Tied, Beaten, Maced, Sexually Assaulted in the Night

J6 political prisoner Jonathan Mellis warns he and other J6 defendants in the “Patriot Pod” of the DC Gulag are being tortured by “racist, hateful, and abusive correctional officers,” sexually assaulted and treated like animals for being Trump supporters.

Mellis described the abuse in a letter to The Gateway Pundit and pleaded for help from the American people.

“The treatment I have endured since my arrest has shaken my faith in humanity,” wrote the 34,-year-old who was apprehended nearly two years ago in a pre-dawn FBI raid while visiting his parents at their home.

“I was arrested on February 16, 2021, as if I were an Al Qaeda terrorist. I have not seen my family’s faces in almost two years. My father, Gennaro Mellis, died a few months after my arrest. I was denied bond back then and still today,” he continued, “I hope you can forgive me for reaching out for assistance. I am struggling.”…

He said that they have been zip-tied, beaten, maced, and even sexually assaulted by our jailers. One was zip-tied and beaten in his cell in the middle of the night. One was maced for not wearing a mask. One was sexually assaulted while strip-searched on his way back from his lawyer.

Dennis Prager interviewed Jon Mellis before the letter to The Gateway Pundit and he repeats what is in the letter:

READ THE REST AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT. I DON’T DOUBT THIS IS TRUE.

Working class Americans sit in a political prison without trial for two years because they got out of hand at an unarmed protest in DC. This credentialed ruling class Tech tyrant colluded and conspired to tip a presidential election and was rewarded with massive bonuses. pic.twitter.com/KsrwQYnoLo — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 3, 2022

