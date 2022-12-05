Catholic Archbishop Comes Out Against “Evil” Hillary

Hillary Clinton was interviewed by PBS’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday. They discussed the upcoming Clinton Presidential Center’s summit on the status of women’s rights around the world. Amanpour began the interview by asking Clinton about the “unfinished business” of women’s rights.

Christiane Amanpour’s as dishonest as she is and appears to agree with Hillary when she said:

“We have come a long way on so many fronts, but we are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback, and much of the progress that has been taken for granted by too many people is under attack. Literally under attack in places like Iran or Afghanistan, or Ukraine, where rape is a tactic of war. Or under attack by political and cultural forces in a country like our own when it comes to women’s healthcare and bodily autonomy.”

“We’re going to go around the world with you in a second. But first, about — precisely what you’re talking about and where you are. Arkansas itself, I believe, rapidly moved to make a woman’s right to choose illegal in your state or your former home state, and you are hosting this conference. Talk to me about the confluence of both these events. This pushback on American women’s rights at the same time as you’re trying to figure a way forward.”

She’s drawing moral equivalence to women killing their unborn babies in the US to the moment of birth to women horrifically abused in terrorist countries. The U.S. has the most extreme abortion laws in the world. North Korea and China have laws equal to ours.

Hillary Clinton goes on PBS and compares pro-lifers to the Iranian regime, the Taliban, and Russian soldiers raping Ukrainian women. Of course, Christiane Amanpour agrees, “This pushback on American women’s rights at the same time as you’re trying to figure a way forward.” pic.twitter.com/5GznH9uK01 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) December 2, 2022

Archbishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, called her an evil woman.

“Please, please don’t listen to this evil woman. Her lies and immorality need to be silenced for the good of humanity,” Strickland tweeted.

Please, please don’t listen to this evil woman. Her lies and immorality need to be silenced for the good of humanity. https://t.co/fZhp6bljnK — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) December 3, 2022

