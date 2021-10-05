Jacinda moves on from failed COVID ZERO to permanent government control

















It only took a year for New Zealand’s leader,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, to realize COVID ZERO doesn’t work. COVID is global, it’s endemic, and her idea only hurt the economy and their way of life.

Unfortunately, she has moved on to new ideas like punishing people who choose not to be vaccinated and constructing ever more arbitrary authoritarian rules for every aspect of daily life. She will control all of them all the time, “now and in the future.”

Jacinda isn’t controlling the virus, she’s controlling the people. There is no indication that she will ease up on vaccine mandates or government control. In fact, she seems inclined to do more of it.

Watch:

Narrator: they found out a year later than the rest of the world that zero COVID was a failed strategy. https://t.co/qIoU90kwZY — Dr. Leo (@drleovalentin) October 5, 2021

Related















