Jack Smith Requests 4-Month Trial Delay Affecting the Campaign

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled the trial for August 14, which could get this case out of the way in time for Donald Trump to campaign.

In comes Special Counsel Jack Smith who wants a four-month delay in the classified documents trial until December 11th.

Smith wants the time so Trump’s lawyers can get security clearances to view the documents. One must wonder if the clearances are necessary.

As it turns out, interim security clearances are being processed and could be granted in 48 hours. Some documents might require more time, between 45 and 60 days. That’s two months, not four.

He said Trump’s lawyers do not oppose scrapping the Aug. 14 trial start date but he anticipates they will file a motion opposing the prosecution’s proposed schedule. A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment, reports Reuters.

The Iowa primary is scheduled for January.

Separately, Trump is expected to go to trial in New York on charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.

