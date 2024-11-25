Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday sought to end his bid to revive the case against President-elect Donald Trump arising from his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents, which would bring to a close the historic and unprecedented prosecution of the nation’s 45th and 47th president.

In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, Smith cited Trump’s recent victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election and said the case against him must remain closed because longstanding Justice Department policy forbids the prosecution of a sitting president.

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case, and Smith appealed, trying to revive it. This is the case where Joe Biden had actually committed the crime Donald Trump was accused of committing.

The DOJ resorted to deceptive practices to make Donald Trump look guilty while ignoring Biden’s actual crime. As a senator and as a vice president, Biden stole secret documents from a SCIF and left them unsecured for years.

The FBI raided his home when Donald Trump, after doing what all presidents do, bargained for his papers so he could write a book. The DOJ/FBI then leaked lies about Trump keeping secret nuclear weapons documents.

