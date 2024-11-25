Jack Smith Files to Dismiss All Charges Against DJT

Special counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss his federal election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump due to a long-standing Justice Department policy that bars the prosecution of a sitting president.

Sixteen months after the lawfare case was conjured up, it will be dismissed.

Trump was first indicted on four felonies in August 2023: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. The case was then put on hold for months as Trump’s team argued that Trump could not be prosecuted.

Smith filed to dismiss all charges in Judge Chutkan’s court.

