Jack Smith’s Documents Case Against DJT Might Blow Up

Jack Smith’s documents case against Donald Trump appears to be blowing up. It should never have taken place unless Joe Biden was also prosecuted. The only justice system we should have is one that is even-handed.

“Special Counsel Jack Smith could be blocked from using evidence against Donald Trump contained in grand jury investigation files, which were transferred to the former president’s Florida classified documents case this week, a former prosecutor has suggested,” reports Newsweek.

“In 2023, a grand jury in Washington, D.C., heard evidence from witnesses—including Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran—while considering whether charges should be brought against the former president and others for hoarding classified documents. However, Trump and his co-accused were later indicted in Florida and, under federal rules, the grand jury files were transferred on Monday to Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon’s court.”

Since the documents were transferred, Judge Aileen Cannon controls what evidence can be used. Some or most of it violates attorney-client privilege, and being an actual normal judge, she might disapprove.

via former prosecutor Bill Shipley: This is the “risk Jack Smith ran by conducting the case in the fashion he did.” Cannon can trash Smith’s ill-gotten evidence.

Yes but…. As I said at the time, because the case wasn’t going to be prosecuted in DC, the rulings made as part of the grand jury investigation are not binding on Cannon. She can exclude Corcoran as a witness by upholding the claim of privilege. She can preclude SCO Smith… https://t.co/54zioSnzgX — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 26, 2024

