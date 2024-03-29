Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski Sues Jessica Tarlov for Defamation

Tony Bobulinski sued Fox News’s token leftist Jessica Tarlov for $30 million for defamation over legal fees. She took it back a day later, The Hill reports.

The suit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleged Tarlov “lied” last week when she initially claimed a Trump super PAC paid Bobulinski’s legal fees.

She made the comments during the popular Fox show, The Five.

A day later, after receiving a letter from Bobulinski’s attorney requesting a retraction and apology, Tarlov clarified her previous remarks on air. She said, “What was actually said during the hearing was that the law firm representing Mr. Bobulinski was paid by a Trump PAC. I have seen no indication those payments were made in connection with Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees, and he denies that they were.”

Her dishonest comments did a lot of damage in 24 hours.

Fox News maintains her comments were accurate. A spokesperson said Fox will vigorously defend her remarks.

They should ditch her. She’s annoying, often inaccurate, and her voice is grating.

