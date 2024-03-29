Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski Sues Jessica Tarlov for Defamation

Tony Bobulinski sued Fox News’s token leftist Jessica Tarlov for $30 million for defamation over legal fees. She took it back a day later, The Hill reports.
The suit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleged Tarlov “lied” last week when she initially claimed a Trump super PAC paid Bobulinski’s legal fees.
She made the comments during the popular Fox show, The Five.
A day later, after receiving a letter from Bobulinski’s attorney requesting a retraction and apology, Tarlov clarified her previous remarks on air. She said, “What was actually said during the hearing was that the law firm representing Mr. Bobulinski was paid by a Trump PAC. I have seen no indication those payments were made in connection with Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees, and he denies that they were.”
Her dishonest comments did a lot of damage in 24 hours.
Fox News maintains her comments were accurate. A spokesperson said Fox will vigorously defend her remarks.
They should ditch her. She’s annoying, often inaccurate, and her voice is grating.
She is vile. She says vile things, for example, in 2017-2019 she was insisting Trump was a Russian agent, without any justification. She parrots leftist talking points. The only reason she got that Faux job was because she had the wrong attitude. She fits in well with the awful staff at Faux.
Faux cannot defend her, her statement was explicit enough. They will settle if Bobulinski can keep the case going. After she costs Faux a million, she should be removed, but likely not.