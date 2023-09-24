James O’Keefe’s Warning and Hope for America in Three Lines

James O’Keefe, the hard-nosed investigative reporter who recently founded O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), had some alarming and hopeful words for Americans on X.

“Evil is coming for all of us. Nobody is immune, and nobody will come out unscathed. In the fight against powers and principalities, the weak ones will bend a knee and lie in order to ‘survive.’ The strong ones with morals who adhere to truth and trust God will persevere,” O’Keefe wrote.

J.D. Rucker of The Liberty Daily is religious and pointed out in his Substack, America First Report, that the “fight against powers and principalities” was “brought to light in Ephesians 6:12.”

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

If you’re not religious, the fight is still against evil in the souls of men and women. Do people need to be told what is evil? It is evil to mutilate children in the name of gender ideology and, worse, to corrupt their minds with distorted realities and hatred for people through gimmicks like the 1619 Project and CRT. Evil grows when wars ensue under false motivations with no regard for life, and as our conceited guardians of the news bow to the lies and worship the material rewards for doing it.

Criminals are preferred, and victims are ignored. That is evil.

As an alleged man of God, my Pope encourages open borders of anonymous, unvetted people to swarm over the West. We are watching the real-time destruction of who we are and what we once so recently stood for.

As they take away our freedoms, weaponize the State, and make those who disagree disappear, the only truth you will find is in your soul. Believe in something and fight for it.

Don’t wait until it’s all destroyed; fight now at the election booth, through words and deeds, for the United States of America and freedom. Ignore for now the imperfections of the Founding Fathers, and read their words, look at what they wanted for future generations. They fought for it and sacrificed for it. They believed in the children of the future, and that is us. Now is the time to speak up and reject what is clearly evil and destructive.

You don’t have to believe in God to believe in the values of this country that we stood for not long ago.

Andrew Jackson said, “One man with courage makes a majority.” That can be the case. Never underestimate the power of one individual.

Demand your freedom! You are fighting for all those who come after us. Be the next Greatest Generation. This is the war of good and evil.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal. . . .”

Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

“It is the great parent of science & of virtue: and that a nation will be great in both, always in proportion as it is free.”

Thomas Jefferson to Joseph Willard, March 24, 1789

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.”

Thomas Jefferson to Dr. James Currie, January 28, 1786

Freedom and justice first and always.

