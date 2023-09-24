Must Watch: Terrifying Invasion

By
M Dowling
-
0
35

We are being invaded, and this is terrifying. We have no clue who is coming into this country as our globalist rulers in DC start World War III. Is there anyone with any sense who will stop this?

The invasion is mostly by single men of military fighting age. As Border Patrol reported, 7.5 million came in under Biden, and of that number, 5.18 million are single adult men.

Single men are pouring in; where are the women?

Donald Trump said he would deport them, but Jack Smith and his war crimes prosecutor plan to imprison him.

If you are not afraid, why not? This is all while Democrats mutilate children in the name of gender ideology, and we’re told we’re racists if we don’t like being invaded.


