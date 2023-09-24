Must Watch: Terrifying Invasion

We are being invaded, and this is terrifying. We have no clue who is coming into this country as our globalist rulers in DC start World War III. Is there anyone with any sense who will stop this?

The invasion is mostly by single men of military fighting age. As Border Patrol reported, 7.5 million came in under Biden, and of that number, 5.18 million are single adult men.

Donald Trump said he would deport them, but Jack Smith and his war crimes prosecutor plan to imprison him.

If you are not afraid, why not? This is all while Democrats mutilate children in the name of gender ideology, and we’re told we’re racists if we don’t like being invaded.

This is a must watch! We are being invaded, this is scary Without Trump in to close the boarders, we are doomed. He said: “We’re going to have the largest domestic deportation operation in American history!” This is the only logical path forward. If they are allowed to… pic.twitter.com/vhyTG575G6 — AlphaFo (@Alphafox78) September 23, 2023

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

