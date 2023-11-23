James Woods Addresses the ‘Potato’ for Clown World

James Woods quite aptly puts the Potato in his place. Remember when Brian ‘Potato’ Stelter said Michael Avenatti could become president?

Potato had the unmitigated gall to call his program ‘Reliable Sources’ as he used it to spread lies and twisted propaganda. He constantly gave Adam Schiff a platform to lie and never questioned a word he said.

James Woods responded to one of Stelter’s tweets. He wrote: This is rich. Spud Noggin lecturing people on news media standards and practices. Meanwhile, he’d be buffing the bishop every night dreaming of a Schiff/Avenatti train.

The purveyor of lies wrote a book called Network of Lies, pointing the finger at everyone but CNN and himself. He had millions of dollars in free advertising, and it never broke Amazon’s top 100.

The jelly donut-triggering fattie dedicates much of his X feed to trashing Fox, usually with lies.

Remember this:


John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
40 minutes ago

Retarded idiots like this one unfortunately have become the ‘main attraction’ of the feeble minded zombies that the Main sewer Stream fake Media/social media audiences have become…

0
Reply
Chris Weldon
Guest
Chris Weldon
25 minutes ago
Reply to  John Vieira

Yes, Potato Head is an insufferable ass.
Woods nailed it, huh?

0
Reply
