Bidenistas Prohibits CBP From Misgendering Illegal Aliens

The border is wide open and millions are pouring in, and we have no idea who these people are. So, what is the administration concerned about?

Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project obtained an internal US Customs and Border Protection memo that mandated agents not misgender illegal aliens.

CBP now prohibits agents from using “he, him, she, her” pronouns when initially interacting with members of the public.

“DO NOT use ‘he, him, she, her’ pronouns until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual,” reads the memo obtained by Heritage via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

This is insane forced speech, and it’s bad grammar. Compelled speech is a violation of the First Amendment.

The guidance instructs Border Patrol agents as follows:

Say, “I would like to be respectful – what name and pronoun would you like me to use when addressing you?”

Ask, “Can you please confirm your pronouns or gender identity?”

Do not ask, “What are you?”

Avoid asking “What is your sex?” unless operationally necessary.

If an incorrect pronoun is used and corrected by the individual, acknowledge the oversight and use the correct pronoun.

Do NOT use “he, him, she her” pronouns until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual.

Do NOT use “Mr., Mrs., Ms., Sir., Ma’am” salutations until you have more information about the individual.

Do NOT refer to being LGBTQI+ as a “choice” or “lifestyle.”

Do NOT question the authenticity of a person who tells you that he, she, or they identify as LGBTQO+.

Biden Directs Border Patrol to use Illegal Aliens’ Preferred Pronouns We just obtained @CBP documents directing personnel to only use woke language when encountering individuals invading the United States pic.twitter.com/HwhiYJmqmm — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) November 17, 2023

