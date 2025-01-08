James Woods Loses His Home in Palisades in a Devastating Fire

James Woods lost his home to the California fires raging in the Palisades. Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, and other celebrities live in the Palisades.

Woods wrote on X: We renovated a home after COVID and just finished last month. I’ll say this to all the lovely people offering care and love.

Academy award-winning Woods, 77, shared a clip of the view from his home overlooking an ocean sunset, writing: ‘I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now, all the fire alarms are going off at once.

I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say. pic.twitter.com/nH0mLpxz5C — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Then this:

Our deck three minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KpZDELpN8L — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

“It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say,” he quipped. “I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one.”

There is no possession as priceless as friends and good neighbors during a tragedy. I can’t believe the blessings we enjoy, and I am humbly grateful.

He let a troll blaming climate change have it.

This fire is not from “climate change,” you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/u49lWSmKri — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Apparently, the fire chief is a DEI hire.

Priorities stated in her bio below. Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity. pic.twitter.com/7GXgBR3RO2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Our neighbor’s friend sent this video evacuating our area… pic.twitter.com/n8zLWgi3gR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

He also declared that he and many of his neighbors no longer have insurance after a ‘major company’ supposedly canceled many of the policies four months ago.

The ferocious wildfire sparked yesterday morning around 10:30 am in a Los Angeles suburb home to many Hollywood celebrities.

Within 30 minutes, it covered an area of 700 acres before hurricane-force winds whipped through the region and fanned the flames at breakneck speed.

The blaze now covers some 3,000 acres, engulfing an area packed with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, and is destroying about ‘three football fields’ of land every 60 seconds, prompting a mass exodus of terrified residents.

Two houses from us… pic.twitter.com/5lx6kMqdmN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

The view from one of our security cameras pic.twitter.com/hcbwsAYJvG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

