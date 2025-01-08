James Woods Loses His Home in Palisades in a Devastating Fire

M Dowling
James Woods lost his home to the California fires raging in the Palisades. Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, and other celebrities live in the Palisades.

Woods wrote on X: We renovated a home after COVID and just finished last month. I’ll say this to all the lovely people offering care and love.

Academy award-winning Woods, 77, shared a clip of the view from his home overlooking an ocean sunset, writing: ‘I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now, all the fire alarms are going off at once.

Then this:

“It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say,” he quipped. “I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one.”

There is no possession as priceless as friends and good neighbors during a tragedy. I can’t believe the blessings we enjoy, and I am humbly grateful.

He let a troll blaming climate change have it.

Apparently, the fire chief is a DEI hire.

He also declared that he and many of his neighbors no longer have insurance after a ‘major company’ supposedly canceled many of the policies four months ago.

The ferocious wildfire sparked yesterday morning around 10:30 am in a Los Angeles suburb home to many Hollywood celebrities.

Within 30 minutes, it covered an area of 700 acres before hurricane-force winds whipped through the region and fanned the flames at breakneck speed.

The blaze now covers some 3,000 acres, engulfing an area packed with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, and is destroying about ‘three football fields’ of land every 60 seconds, prompting a mass exodus of terrified residents.


