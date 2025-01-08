Trump’s Last Appeal to the Supreme Court to Delay Sentencing

Donald Trump’s legal team filed a last-minute appeal to the Supreme Court to delay the sentencing hearing on January 10th on the basis of immunity. It probably won’t work since Merchan thinks he made it immunity-proof. The Supreme Court also doesn’t have much time and must respond to the TikTok case on Friday.

“This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government,” his lawyers said in the emergency appeal.

The request comes a day after a New York appeals judge declined to put the sentencing on hold. It also leaves the Supreme Court with very little time to consider the matter—during a period when it is already facing another time-sensitive case.

Donald Trump was deprived of his constitutional rights during the trial. Appeals to New York leftists and communists in the Appeals Court and state Supreme Court are probably useless.

